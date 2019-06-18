Armed Forces Entertainment is bringing the heat this summer

Second annual Heat Wave concert series to sizzle military bases across the globe

Beginning in late June, continuing through the July Fourth holiday, Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) will once again bring the heat with 13 artists to more than 50,000 troops and their families at military installations across the globe. This year, Heat Wave returns with an epic line up including Billboard 200 rapper Kid Ink, “The Voice’s” Chris Kroeze and Angie Keilhauer, and Grammy-nominated Fastball.

Rounding out the line-up are platinum-selling rockers Eve 6, alt-rock band Lit, singer-songwriter Danika Portz, The Majority, Sick Puppies, Kid Felix, Pop Rocks, Foo Fighters tribute band – White Limo, and Soundgarden / Chris Cornell tribute band – Superunknown.

The Heat Wave tour is the largest tour of the year produced by AFE. This year will include more than 40 shows at more than 32 installations in just under two weeks, bringing an exciting celebration and bit of home to troops in remote regions during the Independence Day holiday.

“AFE believes in improving the quality of life for troops stationed overseas. It’s especially important during the Fourth of July that we show our support by putting on the best show we can,” said AFE Chief, Lt. Col. Kenneth Marshall. “This year we plan to bring the Heat with the largest tour series of the year,” he stated.

The Heat Wave line up is as follows:

June 27 – July 4 – Kid Felix in Western Hemisphere (WHEM)

June 28 – July 4 – Pop Rocks in Europe (EUR)

June 29 – July 7 – Chris Kroeze in Southwest Asia (SWA)

July 1-8 – Angie Keilhauer in EUR

July 2-9 – Kid Ink in Pacific Region (PAC)

July 3-6 – Sick Puppies in PAC

July 3-4 – White Limo & Superunknown in WHEM

July 3-10 – Lit & Fastball in EUR

July 3-11 – Danika Portz SWA

July 4 – Eve 6 in Guantanamo Bay (GTMO)

July 4-12 – The Majority in PAC

For specific dates and base locations, please visit www.armedforcesentertainment.com/heat-wave.

Military personnel will get to interact with the artists at various meet-and-greets before or after each performance. All AFE shows are 100% FREE to military service members and their families. AFE’s Heat Wave tour is just one of the many AFE events touring in 2019. For more information on upcoming events, visit their website.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to more than 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military much- needed downtime. All while creating experiences as rewarding for the entertainers as it is for the troops. For more information, visit www.armedforcesentertainment.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

