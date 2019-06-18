Recruiter.com Announces Referral Agreement with Web-Based Creative Technology Platform Brilliant Chemistry

HOUSTON, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc . (“Recruiter.com” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers, today announced a partnership agreement with Brilliant Chemistry, a web-based platform providing an online marketplace for businesses to find and hire temporary experts for project-based assignments. The mutual referral agreement will serve to create more job opportunities to Recruiter.com’s network of employers and independent recruiters.



/EIN News/ -- “Brilliant Chemistry has created a platform designed to help scale any business with a flexible workforce, offering our thriving network of highly qualified independent employers and recruiters added opportunities to match with industry jobs. We are confident that the platform will serve as a key resource in strategically connecting our candidates with increased job placements,” said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com.

“We are enthusiastic to begin this partnership and enhance our candidate pool with the top-tier professionals of Recruiter.com,” said Scott Garretson, Co-founder of Brilliant Chemistry. “We expect the service to augment the company’s efforts in securing opportunities for its large client base, optimizing job placement activity across the network of its expert counsel.”

About Brilliant Chemistry

Brilliant Chemistry is a creative technology and ideation studio located in Rochester, MI. Established in 2011, Brilliant Chemistry specializes in leveraging the freelance community to provide clients a unique solution to project-based assignments based on its flagship platform, Catalyst. BC Catalyst is an on-demand hiring platform for the modern workforce with engagement types that range from minutes to years.

Please visit, http://www.brilliantchemistry.com for more information.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. is a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers. Recruiter.com pairs enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. Recruiter.com offers recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter.com was voted “Top Tech Company to Watch” by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the “Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites” by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the “9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding expected increase in placements and opportunities for the Company’s clients and independent recruiters. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about the future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the ability of the AI technology utilized by Pocket Recruiter to perform as expected, continued demand for professional hiring, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

