Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market: Focus on Caliber Type (Artillery: 155mm, 105mm; Tank: 120mm, 105mm; Mortar: 60mm, 120mm, 81mm; and Naval: 76mm, 127mm, 57mm) - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global large caliber ammunition industry analysis highlights that the market reported a revenue of $5.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.07%, during the forecast period 2018-2023.



The growing demand for ammunition in emerging countries (such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is likely to increase the opportunities for large caliber ammunition players across military. The global large caliber ammunition market has gained immense importance in military applications for use against terrorist groups and enemy forces. Furthermore, companies are introducing latest technology weapons for the large caliber ammunition market that is gaining importance among defense end users due to various advantages of enhanced lethality. Many defense forces across the world have engaged in contracts with various leading manufacturers for the production of the specific range of large caliber ammunition.



The global large caliber ammunition market is categorized on the basis of caliber type that includes three land-based ammunition such as artillery ammunition (155mm, 120mm, and others), tank ammunition (120mm, 105mm, and others), and mortar ammunition (60mm, 81mm, 120mm, and others) and naval-based ammunition (76mm, 127mm, and 57mm). The 155mm artillery ammunition acquired the largest share in 2018. Moreover, the 105mm artillery ammunition is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period 2018-2023.



North America is one of the most prominent regions for the growth of the global large caliber ammunition market. In 2018, North America dominated the global large caliber ammunition market with the U.S. acquiring the maximum market share, globally. However, the geographical analysis of this market unveils an immense potential for growth in the Asia-Pacific region. China acquired the largest market share and is expected to witness the highest growth rate in this region during the forecast period 2018-2023. Similarly, the European market is also likely to witness numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period 2018-2023.



The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented by caliber types. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis including country analysis for more than 10 countries.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the large caliber ammunition ecosystem and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of the leading companies, market participants, and vendors.



Key questions answered in the report:

What are the major technological trends in the global large caliber ammunition market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the global large caliber ammunition market during the forecast period 2018-2023?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global large caliber ammunition market?

What was the market revenue generated by the caliber type in 2017, and what will be the estimate by 2023 in the global large caliber ammunition market?

Who are the key players in the global large caliber ammunition market?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What are the major growth opportunities for the large caliber companies in the next five years?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the global large caliber ammunition market?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Terrorism Activities and Political Unrest Across Various Regions

1.1.2 Increase in Defense Expenditure

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Toxic Propellants Causing Environmental Issues

1.2.2 Government Restrictions on Procurement Procedure

1.3 Market Opportunity

1.3.1 Growing Demand in Non-U.S. and Non-European Markets



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking

2.3 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Key Trends and Technologies in Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Leading Companies and Products



4 Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market, 2018 to 2023

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market (by Caliber Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Land Ammunition

5.2.1 Artillery Ammunition Market

5.2.1.1 155mm Caliber

5.2.1.2 105mm Caliber

5.2.1.3 Others

5.2.2 Tank Ammunition Market

5.2.2.1 120mm Caliber

5.2.2.2 105mm Caliber

5.2.2.3 Others

5.2.3 Mortar Ammunition Market

5.2.3.1 60mm Caliber

5.2.3.2 81mm Caliber

5.2.3.3 120mm Caliber

5.2.3.4 Others

5.3 Naval Ammunition

5.3.1 Naval Ammunition Market

5.3.1.1 57mm Caliber

5.3.1.2 76mm Caliber

5.3.1.3 127mm Caliber



6 Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market (by Region)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 North America

6.2.1 North America Large Caliber Ammunition Market (by Caliber Type)

6.2.2 North America Large Caliber Ammunition Market (by Country)

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest-of-the-World



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 BAE Systems

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Role of BAE Systems in Large Caliber Ammunition Market

7.2.3 Products and Services

7.2.4 Financials

7.2.5 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

7.2.6 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Denel SOC Ltd

7.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

7.5 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc.

7.6 Global Ordnance

7.7 MAXAMCorp Holding S.L.

7.8 Nammo AS

7.9 Nexter Group

7.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.11 Poongsan Corporation

7.12 Rheinmetall AG

7.13 RUAG Group

7.14 Saab AB

7.15 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

7.16 Thales Group

7.17 Other Key Players

7.17.1 Leonardo S.p.a

7.17.2 Day & Zimmermann

7.17.3 Radyne Corporation

7.17.4 Chemring Group PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvbnwm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Ammunition



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.