NXP Semiconductors Appoints Three New Non-Executive Directors

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”), held on June 17, 2019 in Amsterdam. Three new non-executive directors – Ms. Lena Olving, Ms. Jasmin Staiblin and Mr. Karl-Henrik Sundström, have been appointed. In addition to the new appointments, six current non-executive directors, Sir Peter Bonfield, Kenneth A. Goldman, Mr. Josef Kaeser, Mr. Peter Smitham, Ms. Julie Southern, Mr. Gregory L. Summe, as well as CEO Mr. Richard L. Clemmer have been re-appointed. With these appointments, 30 percent of the non-executive director seats on the board are held by women. Also, all other management proposals, including the Omnibus Plan and the Share Repurchase Authorization, were adopted by the AGM.

The voting results of the AGM are detailed here: https://investors.nxp.com/node/18771/html

Lena Olving (1956, Sweden) served as President and CEO of Mycronic AB (listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap), a Swedish high-tech company engaged in development, manufacturing and marketing of production equipment to the electronics industry between 2013 and 2019. Before joining Mycronic, Ms. Olving worked at Saab AB, a defense and security company, where she began as EVP and Chairman of Business Area Systems and Products in 2008 and continued as Deputy CEO and COO in January 2010. Her earlier career also includes various positions within Volvo Car Corporation, in total 25 years, of which five years as President of Volvo Cars Asia Pacific and seven years in the executive management team.

Jasmin Staiblin (1970, German) served between 2013 and 2018 as CEO of Alpiq, a leading Swiss energy services provider and power producer in Europe. She successfully led the company through a major transformation in a fundamentally changing energy market. She began her career in 1997 at the ABB Group, the Swedish-Swiss global technology company, starting in ABB's group research center. From 1999 to 2005 she served in various global functions and as a member of the management team for ABB's power technologies division. She held the position of chief executive officer of ABB Switzerland from 2006 to 2012. Ms. Staiblin is a board member of Georg Fischer AG, Schaffhausen, Rolls-Royce plc, London and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. Ms. Staiblin studied physics and electrical engineering at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany and the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden. She completed her studies with a degree in physics and has a Master of Science in electrical engineering.

Karl-Henrik Sundström (1960, Sweden) was appointed CEO of Stora Enso in August 2014. He joined Stora Enso in August 2012 as CFO and member of the group leadership team. In June 2013 he took on the role as EVP for division Paper and Wood Products. Prior to joining Stora Enso, Mr. Sundström held the role as CFO of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (2008–2012). Before that, he held several managerial positions in Ericsson, including CFO. He is member of the board of Mölnlycke and chairman of the tax delegation for Swedish Business and Commerce and member of the board of the Marcus Wallenberg Foundation. Mr. Sundström participated in an advanced management program at Harvard Business School in 1997 and holds a degree in business administration, finance and accounting from the Uppsala University, Sweden.

NXP also announced today the decision of its board of directors that the company for reporting purposes will apply the U.S. domestic filer requirements.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com .

Investors: Media: Jeff Palmer Jacey Zuniga jeff.palmer@nxp.com jacey.zuniga@nxp.com +1 408 518 5411 +1 512 895 7398



