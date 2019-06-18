Global OR Visualization Systems Market, 2019-2025: Opportunities in Systemic Integration of AR/VR Simulation for Visualization

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OR Visualization Systems Market: Focus on Systems (OR Camera Systems, OR Display Systems, OR Video Systems, and Surgical Light Sources), Regions (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global OR visualization systems market was $4.27 billion in 2018, and is estimated to grow over $6.67 billion by 2025. The global OR visualization systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.



The increased number of minimally invasive surgeries performed globally is further bolstering the OR visualization systems market the largest sub-segment of the global OR integration systems market as a better visualization system aids enhanced view of anatomical structures, and consequently leads to precision in surgeries.



Operating rooms (OR) are increasingly becoming congested and complex with the inclusion of a multitude of new OR devices and visualization systems. The purpose of inclusion of these products is to facilitate operational efficiency, surgical outcomes, quicker recovery, and hence lower healthcare costs for both patients as well as the provider.



Today, an operating room comprises not only surgical booms but also surgical tables, surgical lights, room lighting, surgical displays, communication systems monitors, camera systems, image capture devices and medical printers. The complex association of these devices in an OR demands simplification as well as streamlining of the OR which is done by the consolidation of data access to video, and control of all the devices existing in a modern OR.



The operating room visualization systems are one of the emerging OR equipment that facilitates better surgical experience by providing either consolidation of image/video data, through enabling illumination of surgical sites, the capture of video/image data and visualization of anatomical structures.



This market growth is primarily driven by rising geriatric population escalating surgical requirements, increasing demand to streamline surgical workflows, the surge in adoption of minimally invasive surgery on a global level, and the rapid technological developments that are increasingly bolstering surgical services.



The market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain such as the systemic integration of AR/VR simulation for visualization and the advent of 8K resolution and its incorporation into surgical procedures. However, there are significant challenges as well as restraining the growth of the market. These challenges include retrofitting existing operating rooms (ORs) to integrated ORs, a high capital requirement for incorporation of visualization systems in OR, and the patient outcome-based reimbursement model.



The North America market currently holds a dominating 42.24% share of the global OR visualization systems market. This market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period and hold a 40.84% share in 2025. This growth is expected to be driven by the paradigm shift toward patient outcome-based reimbursement from a fee-for-service model.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 40 leading companies, market participants, and vendors.



Research Highlights:

For enhanced visualization, concepts such as 360-degree video are increasingly becoming a reality. With the launch of Kodak's Pixpro Orbit360 4K, it is evident that manufacturers are extensively exploring the market for 360-degree videos with 4K resolution.

While the technology is still in its infancy, Japanese companies such as Kairos have started using 8K cameras for laparoscopic surgeries using a 70" Super Hi-vision 8K monitor. The current cost of the endoscope is $500,000 and the company hopes to sell 300 units per year.

Bandwidth remains a major concern for the end users. For instance, a camera with a resolution of 1080pconsumes only 3Gb of memory while a 4K video with a resolution of 2160p60, uses 12 Gbs of memory.

Power consumption of surgical monitors is the major selection criteria for hospitals and they demand displays that offer power consumption benefits.

Hospitals are extensively pursuing large surgical displays surpassing the traditional >24 HD displays for enhanced detail and superior view.

CCD image sensors are continuously being replaced with CMOS sensors considering their high resolution (1,9801,080) capabilities as well as cost-effectiveness.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Overview

1.1 Operating Room (OR) Integration

1.2 Classification of Global OR Visualization Systems Market

1.3 Market Footprint

1.4 Future Potential of the Global OR Visualization Systems Market



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population Escalating Surgical Requirements

2.3.2 Increasing Demand to Streamline Surgical Workflows

2.3.3 Escalating Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgery on a Global Level

2.3.4 Rapid Technological Developments Consistently Bolstering Surgical Services

2.4 Market Restraints

2.4.1 Upgrading Existing ORs to Integrated ORs

2.4.2 High Capital Requirement for Incorporation of Visualization Systems in OR

2.4.3 Patient Outcome-based Reimbursement Model

2.5 Market Opportunities

2.5.1 Systemic Integration of AR/VR Simulation for Visualization

2.5.2 Advent of 8K Resolution and Incorporation into Surgical Procedures



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Product Launches

3.1.2 Synergistic Activities

3.1.3 Acquisitions

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Growth Share Analysis



4 Global OR Visualization Systems Market (by System Type)

4.1 Overview

4.2 OR Camera Systems

4.2.1 Surgical Cameras

4.2.1.1 Surgical Cameras (by Technology)

4.2.1.2 Surgical Cameras (by Type)

4.2.1.3 Surgical Cameras (by Resolution)

4.2.2 Camera Heads

4.2.2.1 Camera Heads (by Technology)

4.2.2.2 Camera Heads (by Type)

4.2.3 Other Modality Cameras

4.2.3.1 OR Ophthalmic Cameras

4.2.3.2 OR Microscopy Cameras

4.2.3.3 OR Intraoral Cameras

4.2.3.4 Other OR Cameras (Macroscopic)

4.3 OR Video Systems

4.3.1 Video Recording Systems

4.3.1.1 Video Recording Systems (by Resolution), 2018-2025

4.3.1.2 Video Recording Systems (by Type)

4.3.2 Video-Over-Internet Protocol (IP) Technology

4.3.2.1 Video-Over-IP Technology (by Product Category), 2018-2025

4.4 OR Display Systems

4.4.1 Surgical Display Systems

4.4.1.1 Surgical Display Systems (by Technology)

4.4.1.2 Surgical Display Systems (by Resolution)

4.4.1.3 Surgical Display Systems (by Type)

4.4.1.4 Surgical Display Systems (by Panel Size)

4.4.1.5 Surgical Display Systems (by Input Method)

4.4.2 Hybrid Surgical Display Systems

4.5 OR Surgical Light Sources

4.5.1 OR Surgical Light Sources (by Technology)



5 Global OR Visualization Systems Market (by Region)



6 Company Profiles

6.1 Overview

6.2 Arthrex, Inc.

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Role of Arthrex in the Global OR Visualization Systems Market

6.2.3 SWOT ANALYSIS

6.3 Barco NV

6.4 Brainlab AG

6.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec Group

6.6 Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

6.7 Eizo Corporation

6.8 Getinge AB

6.9 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

6.10 IntegriTech, LLC

6.11 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

6.12 Olympus Corporation

6.13 Richard Wolf GmbH

6.14 Smith & Nephew plc

6.15 Steris plc

6.16 Stryker Corporation

6.17 CONMED Corporation

6.18 HAAG-STREIT Holding AG



7 Research Scope and Methodology



