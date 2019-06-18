Nasdaq Launches Center for Corporate Governance

New Informational Hub to Advance Global Insights and Research on Corporate Governance and Sustainability Practices for Public, Private, and Nonprofit Organizations



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the founding of the Nasdaq Center for Corporate Governance (the “Governance Center”), a global information and research hub that will integrate Nasdaq’s expertise, insights, and technology to accelerate the understanding of emerging corporate governance and sustainable business practices. The ambition of the Governance Center is to support the work of boards, senior executives, and governance professionals at public, private, and nonprofit organizations.

“Our mission with the Governance Center is to create a resource for corporate leaders, investors, and stakeholders that includes the latest governance insights and actionable intelligence, thereby supporting the health of markets and economies worldwide,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We find ourselves at a unique moment where strong corporate governance, environmental and social practices are an essential component to investor and stakeholder engagement. Given Nasdaq’s distinct place at the intersection of markets and the corporate experience, it’s incumbent upon us to enhance our partnership with our diverse client-base to help them navigate the newest advances in corporate governance and sustainable business practices through research, expertise, and technology.”

Nasdaq is a long-standing partner to the directors and C-Suite leaders at the 4,000 companies listed on its global exchanges, and is uniquely positioned to share data-rich insights and practical knowledge related to governance and sustainability matters by leveraging its consultative expertise and relationships with the 9,800 corporate clients and nonprofit organizations to whom it provides award-winning governance and capital markets technology.

Martyn Chapman, Head of Strategy for Nasdaq Governance Solutions, will serve as Executive Director of the Governance Center. Chapman will be responsible for strategic oversight and brings with him 15 years of governance and corporate social responsibility experience, with a particular focus on accelerating innovation in governance through technology.

“Forward-looking board directors and executives are seeking to achieve long-term business growth through innovation and transformation, and are having to adapt their governance structures accordingly,” said Mr. Chapman. “The Governance Center’s expertise and insights aims to facilitate that evolution. We look forward to working with our community of corporate clients, nonprofits and partners on spotlighting emerging practices through research and developing practical reference materials to help navigate their implementation.”

Chapman will be supported by two regional leaders:

Kellie Huennekens, Head of Americas. As a governance specialist for 15 years, Huennekens joins Nasdaq from EY’s Center for Board Matters, where she assisted boards in their oversight roles through the creation of data-rich thought leadership, benchmarking tools, and customized client products. Huennekens will be based at Nasdaq’s global headquarters in New York.

As a governance specialist for 15 years, Huennekens joins Nasdaq from EY’s Center for Board Matters, where she assisted boards in their oversight roles through the creation of data-rich thought leadership, benchmarking tools, and customized client products. Huennekens will be based at Nasdaq’s global headquarters in New York. Stephen Page FCIS, Head of EMEA. Page is a Chartered Governance Professional and joins Nasdaq with over 30 years in the industry as a public and private company corporate secretary, and independent governance consultant. He is a Fellow of the UK’s ICSA: The Governance Institute. Page will be based in London.

Huennekens and Page will be responsible for the Governance Center’s global research and data analysis efforts, combining their governance expertise to publish data-driven insights and practical reference materials on the industry’s latest trends. The Governance Center aims to leverage its unique partnerships and relationships to develop actionable and timely content in collaboration with boards, governance professionals, and other industry thought leaders.

In recognition of its launch, the Governance Center has released its inaugural research report, Where Board & Investor Priorities Intersect: 2019 Review of S&P 100 Governance Disclosures , which reviews governance practices from the S&P 100 and explores their positioning on governance matters and approach to timely boardroom topics including board composition and performance, technology, human capital management, environmental sustainability, and investor engagement.

To learn more about the Nasdaq Center for Corporate Governance, please visit: https://nasdaq.com/governance-center or @NasdaqCorpGov on Twitter.

