New iRestore Professional Laser Hair Restoration Device Launches With Unparalleled Scalp Coverage For Maximum Results

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRestore Laser today announces the June 25, 2019 release of the iRestore Professional, an advanced low level laser therapy (LLLT) device for thinning hair and hair loss–a condition that affects 85 percent of American men by age 50, and 40 percent of women by age 40. Combining the same quality and durability of the original iRestore Essential device with design updates for unprecedented scalp coverage and comfort, the FDA-cleared iRestore Professional regrows thicker, fuller hair in as little as three to six months of at-home use.



The iRestore Professional is a new low level laser therapy device that uses 282 lasers and LEDs to stimulate thicker, healthier hair growth in men and women.



/EIN News/ -- iRestore has also extended its money back guarantee to 12 months, providing an even greater assurance that if users aren’t satisfied with their results within one year of use, iRestore will offer a 100 percent refund.

With a redesigned aesthetic, more lasers and LEDs than any device on the market, and extended back and side coverage, the iRestore Professional expands the iRestore range with a premium offering for users who would like another LLLT device option.

“We’re always looking for ways to innovate at Freedom Laser Therapy, and the iRestore Professional is no exception,” said Kevin Chen, Vice President of iRestore Laser. “With our new device, we’re excited to build direct feedback from our users into our device and provide customers another option that suits their needs. As a result, the iRestore Professional provides a premium hair restoration solution for individuals seeking to improve their hair thickness, density and quality.”

Leveraging trusted LLLT technology for hair loss, the iRestore Professional delivers light energy to the hair follicles with 282 lasers and LEDs. By using multiple light sources through laser and LED diodes, the iRestore Professional allows for the optimal wavelength, providing the best breadth and depth of light penetration with the most even distribution possible. This creates a biochemical process that stimulates the cell metabolism rate within the follicles, extending the growth phase of the hair cycle and reactivating dormant hairs to reverse a receding hairline, balding and thinning hair.

FDA-cleared for men and women, the iRestore Professional continues iRestore’s pursuit to make hair loss solutions safer and available for convenient at-home use. The iRestore Professional outperforms competitors by offering the most comprehensive coverage for the sides and back of the head, and is a safer solution than prescription medications or invasive surgeries. Designed for hands-free use with a self-timer programmed for 25-minute sessions, users wear the lightweight device every other day and can expect to see results within three to six months.

The Restore Professional is available at iRestoreLaser.com .

iRestore Laser is a provider of safe and effective hair care products that restore hair to its healthiest state. By leveraging proven technologies and natural ingredients, the company offers a drug-free and non-invasive treatment for hair loss with products that are easy to use and safe for all hair types. iRestore Laser has been innovating laser technology since 2003 and is one of the most trusted brands in low level laser therapy (LLLT). The first in iRestore’s line of LLLT products, the iRestore Essential, has been clinically proven to promote hair growth in men and women in as little as three to six months. iRestore is committed to building premium quality products that offer an effective, gentle, and trustworthy solution for hair growth. For more information, please visit iRestoreLaser.com .

