New Lice Clinic Fights Super Lice in Orlando

Fresh Heads in partnership with Lice Clinics of America provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments in about an hour using FDA-cleared medical device

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The battle against head lice has gotten far more difficult in recent years as head lice have become immune to the active ingredients in the most popular lice products. A recent study found that “super lice” comprise 98 percent of head lice in most states.



Fortunately, super lice are not indestructible. For families in the Orlando area, Fresh Heads Lice Clinics of America® – Orlando – MetroWest provides screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people infested with head lice using advanced medical technology known as the AirAllé®. The AirAllé is an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs that are resistant to traditional lice products.



Clinic owners Dwight Ottesen and his wife Mandy own locations in Jacksonville, Winter Park, FL and Savannah, GA and have plenty of experience with super lice. “We recognized a crisis and we wanted to help families suffering from lice,” they said. “People get lice and it’s ok!” Dwight and Mandy are both Florida natives and graduates from the University of Florida and Florida State. They are active in their community and local youth sports and schools, in part due to their two boys, aged 10 and 12.



The AirAllé uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs on the spot. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective. To date, the AirAllé device has successfully treated more than half a million cases of head lice worldwide, with a success rate better than 99 percent.



“We’re excited to provide this service to the Orlando Metro area,” Dwight said. “It’s fast, safe, and guaranteed. We’re really looking forward to helping our community.”



The Orlando clinic is located at 7065 Westpointe Blvd. Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32835 and is by appointment only, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 8 pm and Saturday through Sunday, 10 am to 8 pm.



With 330 clinics worldwide in 35 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences™, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dwight Ottesen Fresh Heads - Lice Clinics of America 407-618-1175 Dwight.freshheads@gmail.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.