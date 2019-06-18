II-VI Incorporated Introduces High Power Laser Light Cables for Blue Lasers in Materials Processing

PITTSBURGH, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a global leader in laser materials processing solutions, today introduced its new high power laser light cables for blue laser beams.



II-VI’s new blue laser light cables are rated for 1 kW, enabling high power blue laser beams to efficiently reach laser processing heads mounted on highly dynamic robotic arms or gantry systems.





/EIN News/ -- The electrification of transportation is accelerating and driving the demand for laser processing of copper, a metal of choice in electric vehicles due to its high conductivity. Copper’s absorption of high power blue laser energy is highly efficient and produces strong and spatter-free copper welds in electric vehicle parts such as battery terminals, power busbars, and electric motor windings. II-VI’s new blue laser light cables are rated for 1 kW, enabling high power blue laser beams to efficiently reach laser processing heads mounted on highly dynamic robotic arms or gantry systems.

“Our new high power laser light cables exceed the requirements of the state-of-the-art blue lasers that are commercially available. We are excited to deliver another new product dedicated to the e-mobility market,” said Dr. Robert Kuba, Managing Director, II-VI HIGHYAG. “Our blue laser light cables leverage a proven multi-kilowatt technology platform that will enable us to quickly achieve our target rating of 2 kW.”

II-VI’s blue laser light cable is designed for laser wavelengths ranging from 405 to 550 nm. It is available with the LLK-Q connector, standard for laser cutting heads, and the LLK-Auto connector, which meets the requirements of the automotive industry. II-VI also offers fiber-to-fiber couplers that facilitate combining laser light cables to achieve longer spans.

II-VI at Laser World of Photonics – Munich, June 24 – 27, 2019, Hall A2, Booth #117

II-VI will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics one of the broadest portfolios of merchant products for all laser technology platforms employed in high power or precision materials processing. From ultraviolet to the far-infrared, II-VI’s market-leading laser optics will be on display along with new products for fiber lasers and some of the most advanced laser heads and beam delivery solutions on the market. In the life sciences area, II-VI’s display will consist of spectroscopy optics, flow cells, and precision temperature-controlled modules to support advances such as those in DNA sequencing. II-VI will also show products from epitaxial wafers to semiconductor lasers that will enable exciting new features such as 3D sensing in the next generation of consumer electronics.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

