ButcherBox and Niman Ranch Launch Digital Storefront

New partnership enables Niman Ranch, for the first time ever, to offer a branded direct to consumer experience for its customers

Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in the Western Hemisphere to be 100 percent third-party-certified under the Certified Humane® program. Their community of more than 740 small, independent U.S. family farmers and ranchers adhere to some of the strictest animal welfare protocols in the industry.



Sustainable agriculture trailblazer Niman Ranch and ButcherBox, a leading online meat delivery company, today announced a partnership launching their new digital storefront, www.butcherbox.com/niman/. The partnership enables Niman Ranch customers to purchase products online via a new storefront powered by ButcherBox. Now, Niman Ranch customers will be able to buy two meat bundles online featuring an assortment of chef-inspired meats with the ability to add on additional Niman Ranch products at checkout.

Given the shift in consumer shopping habits, this new digital storefront allows Niman Ranch to diversify its distribution outlets to reach more customers across the country. Chris Oliviero, Niman Ranch General Manager, lauded the new partnership as an exciting development for the brand and its network of 740+ farmers and ranchers. “There are certain parts of the country that do not have access to any Niman Ranch partner stores. In other markets, not all items may be available. The option to order online creates national access to all consumers, everywhere.”

Since 2015, ButcherBox has rapidly grown to be the online neighborhood butcher focused on delivering 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken and heritage breed pork to members across the continental U.S. “We’re dedicated to building ButcherBox into the leading online source for meat that consumers across the country can trust,” said Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. “Niman Ranch is known for their long-held commitment to raising their animals with the utmost care, something ButcherBox is deeply committed to as well. We’re proud to be a key partner and support Niman Ranch’s family farmers as they embark on this new direct to consumer offering to bring their products to even more homes throughout the country.”

The Niman Ranch storefront on ButcherBox will launch with two box options. The first option will feature grilling favorites while the second will be a Niman Ranch sampler featuring customer favorites. More options will continuously be added for seasonal changes and upcoming holidays. Customers will also be able to add additional Niman Ranch products such as bacon or charcuterie to their bundles to customize their menu plans.

The Niman Ranch and ButcherBox partnership is great news for home chefs looking to feed their families the same products served by many of the country’s most celebrated chefs. “I’ve served Niman Ranch for years in my restaurant because of their commitment to quality, flavor and raising their animals to the highest welfare standards,” said Shane Hammett, celebrated chef de cuisine of Lone Eagle Grille at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort. “This partnership makes the same humanely raised, clean meat available to everyone. I myself live in a rural mountain town where it is difficult to find quality meat for home cooking, but now my neighbors and I will have the option to order the same meat I proudly serve in the restaurant with the click of a button.”

To celebrate the new partnership, Niman Ranch will host an Instagram and Facebook contest where three randomly selected participants will be chosen to win one of the new curated boxes. Learn more by visiting www.facebook.com/nimanranch and www.instagram.com/nimanranch.



ButcherBox is the trusted online butcher delivering 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken and heritage breed pork directly to members’ doors. Through its subscription-based model, ButcherBox makes high-quality, humanely raised and sustainably sourced meat more accessible to homes across the continental U.S.

