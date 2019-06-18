FTI Consulting Appoints Emre Carr as a Senior Managing Director

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Emre Carr as a Senior Managing Director in the Dispute Advisory Services practice within the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment, enhancing the firm’s securities litigation and accounting regulatory expertise.



Dr. Carr, who is based in New York, testifies and advises clients on complex regulatory, accounting and financial economics matters. His engagements span SEC, FINRA, CFTC and NFA rules and regulations, alleged market manipulation such as spoofing in securities and futures markets, accounting principles under U.S. GAAP and IFRS, internal controls, alleged pyramid and Ponzi schemes, structured finance, insider trading, valuation, damages, and materiality analyses.

“Emre’s expertise in accounting and finance and experience in a variety of complex securities and valuation matters will be a significant benefit to our clients as they navigate contentious matters and seek to protect their reputation and enterprise value,” said Stephen Prowse , a Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting. “In particular, his experience at the Securities and Exchange Commission adds to our deep bench of talent in this area, and I am excited to welcome him to FTI Consulting.”

Dr. Carr joins FTI Consulting from Berkeley Research Group, where he was a Managing Director in the Capital Markets practice. He previously was a Senior Financial Economist at the SEC’s Division of Risk, Strategy and Financial Innovation, where he led the economic analyses and made recommendations on Dodd-Frank regulations regarding asset-backed securities, security-based swaps, clearing agencies, broker-dealers, investment advisor voting, executive compensation, proxy statements and board composition, as well as financial reporting requirements and PCAOB rules governing public company audits.

In addition, Dr. Carr was the subject-matter expert in the development of the Accounting Quality Model, the SEC’s quantitative tool for detecting accounting and disclosure violations.

Dr. Carr holds a Ph.D. in accounting with an emphasis in capital markets from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and an MBA in finance from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

