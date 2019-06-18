BP invests USD 100 million in social projects

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 18 - At least 100 million US dollars (USD) has been invested in social projects in the last five years in the country by BP Angola, the director general of the British Multinational Oil Company, Hélder da Silva, said in Luanda on Monday.,

Speaking to the press, at the end of a meeting with the National Assembly's Committee on Economy and Finance, the official said that in that same period the institution also spent more than US $ 300 million on expenses with national business.

On the occasion, the committee’s chairwoman Ruth Mendes highlighted the importance of meeting the British oil company noting that "Oil will still be used for many decades as an energy source".

