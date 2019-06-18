Welcome to the Next Chapter of Unbounce

Unbounce Unveils a Fresh Look and A Vision for Helping The World Experience Better Marketing By Building AI-Powered Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbounce, the leading landing page platform, today announced the company’s refreshed visual identity, and a new vision for helping the world experience better marketing by building AI-powered insights and automation for small and medium-sized businesses. The announcement is part of the company’s newest campaign — ‘#ChooseExtra’ — intended to inspire marketers around the world to make exceptional marketing their new normal.



/EIN News/ -- In August 2009, CEO, Rick Perreault joined forces with five co-founders and bootstrapped Unbounce out of a 500-square-foot room in Gastown, Vancouver. Unbounce quickly disrupted the landing page space by combining DIY with ROI in one platform — the ability for marketers to build their own landing pages and then optimize those pages to drive business growth. Unbounce became one of Canada's most loved technology companies, grew revenues by 1,201% between 2012 and 2017 while remaining people-first with an employee retention rate of 80%. Over the past decade, Unbounce has been steadfast in its commitment to people, growth and helping the world experience better marketing. The company has powered over 650 million conversions, grown to be a company of 175 employees worldwide, and today has 15,000 customers worldwide including the New York Times, Hootsuite, the Red Cross, and Zola.

“As a people-first, transparent business, we’ve always aimed to ensure who we are on the inside is reflected in how we show up on the outside,” said President and co-founder, Carter Gilchrist. “After a decade of successes, failures, and growth, we knew it was time to get realigned on our visual identity, our purpose, values and our vision for the future. We’re still the same Unbounce marketers have grown to love, but much more consistent, focused and intent on helping the world experience better marketing.”

Unbounce’s New Look

As with any fast-growing company, rich with experience, lessons and longevity, it takes a conscious effort to hold onto the characteristics that once helped the company acquire customers, build a team and drive growth. Before Unbounce embarked on refreshing its visual identity, it brought the team together to realign on the company’s core values, leadership attributes, long term strategy and purpose. Now Unbounce’s brand reflects who it is today — empathetic, courageous, diverse, ambitious and real — while the things its customers love and admire most about Unbounce continue to be front and center.

Over a 14-month period, Unbounce conducted a full audit of the brand, followed by impression testing, countless hours of interviews with customers, prospects, and employees, and multiple exploration sessions across teams. These are the key pillars that make-up Unbounce’s new visual identity:

People-powered Photography. Inspired by sports photography that put athletes in power poses, Unbounce’s updated look brings marketers to the forefront of its brand through photography and motion. The company’s photography is characterized by the use of negative space, layered compositions, shapes and patterns, and people moving from one space to another.

Bold Colour Palettes. Unbounce’s iconic blue has been reintroduced in a more vibrant tone to both refresh the brand and maintain the company’s long-standing tradition. Unbounce also adopted pink as a primary color, along with new green and yellow accents, which showcase the brand in more delightful and unexpected ways.

Typography. Our new headline typeface is Barlow Semi Condensed, which aligns with Unbounce’s brand in its strength and simplicity. We’re also using Source Sans Pro as a complementary typeface. Both of these fonts are super flexible and wicked legible.

Logo. The new Unbounce logo is smoother, more defined, and works more effectively across different applications and formats.

A New Commitment to Building AI-Powered Technology for SMBs

The next chapter for Unbounce represents an opportunity for the team to deliver on its vision by arming more marketers with the tools and support they need to create more relevant, user-first, high-converting marketing. Unbounce is working to turn the data the company has collected over the past 10 years into AI-powered insights and automation for marketers, specifically, those working for small and medium-sized businesses. Unbounce’s AI-powered technology will allow marketers to optimize their campaigns and improve their ROI beyond what a human is capable of.

Throughout the landing page pioneer’s evolution, the role of marketers has fundamentally shifted— marketers are more pressed than ever to collect data, understand data and use data to demonstrate ROI and gain a competitive edge. This pressure is intensified among marketers working for small businesses. According to research out of Software Advice, 65 percent of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) are still using spreadsheets for data analysis, while 53 percent of SMBs admit that budget constraints are the reason they aren’t implementing AI-powered technology. Despite low adoption rates of AI technology, according to Salesforce Research more than half of SMBs believe that AI is a crucial consideration when choosing a piece of software.

“We speak to more and more small businesses who say that using data makes life harder, not easier,” said Carl Schmidt, co-founder and CTO of Unbounce. “AI-powered software is also expensive — most small businesses don’t have the budget or bandwidth to invest in AI so they’re not able to compete against their enterprise counterparts. We want to change this by democratizing AI. Small businesses have always been critical to the success of Unbounce and we want to ensure that while we grow and mature, they’re growing with us. We think AI is how we’ll help SMBs continue to achieve success which is why we’ve made a commitment to build AI specifically for this group of businesses.”

In 2018, Unbounce launched an 8-week machine learning pilot program. Unbounce plans to productize its first wave of AI technology by the end of 2019.

As part of the company’s #ChooseExtra campaign, Unbounce has partnered with PeaceGeeks, a non-profit with a mission to put technology tools and digital literacy in the hands of citizens, peacebuilders, and human rights defenders. For every social shoutout someone gives a fellow teammate or marketer for going above and beyond, Unbounce will donate five minutes of volunteer time to one of the PeaceGeeks ongoing programs. The initiative will run from June 20th 2019 to August 20th 2019. For more information about this initiative, please visit https://unbounce.com/extra/.

About Unbounce

Unbounce is the leading landing page platform that empowers marketers to build and test landing pages, pop-ups and sticky bars without a web developer. As one of Canada’s fastest growing technology companies, Unbounce has powered over 650 million conversions to date and serves more than 15,000 customers worldwide including Hootsuite, The New York Times, World Vision, Zola and the Red Cross. Founded in Vancouver, B.C. by six local entrepreneurs, Unbounce is a diverse and inclusive company employing over 175 people globally. Connect with our growing community of digital marketers at Unbounce.com and @Unbounce.

