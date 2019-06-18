IT Operations Increasingly Driving Container Use, New Diamanti Survey Shows

Survey of more than 500 IT leaders reveals containers and Kubernetes have matured dramatically in one year and moved from developer experimentation to production

SAN JOSE, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, the industry leader in enterprise Kubernetes infrastructure, today released its 2019 Container Adoption Benchmark Survey of more than 500 IT leaders. The survey findings illustrate a macro trend of IT operations professionals playing a much greater role with containers in the enterprise. In addition, the survey shows container use cases and production considerations have expanded, and that bare metal (vs. running containers inside of VMs) is rapidly gaining favor for performance and economic reasons.



/EIN News/ -- In Diamanti’s 2018 container adoption survey, just 17 percent said that IT operations teams were driving container adoption. A year later, that number has doubled to more than 35 percent.

In the 2019 survey, for companies investing more than $100,000 on containers, 34 percent deploy on bare metal rather than virtual machines—with 56 percent citing “higher performance,” and 36 percent citing “lower cost” as the key reasons.

“Containers and Kubernetes are the new stack that enterprise developers use to future-proof their efforts to support on-premises and cloud environments,” said Tom Barton, CEO at Diamanti. “Containers are now being used for mainstream use cases and the most demanding applications. What started as a developer phenomenon is now moving into operational considerations regarding performance, guaranteed SLAs, and total cost of ownership. This is a major shift for enterprises—the traditional virtual machine-based stack is not equipped for the realities of containers.”

Other key findings in the 2019 Container Adoption Benchmark Survey ( download here ):

Of enterprises who are adopting containers, more than 25 percent are investing more than $250,000 per year.

The three top challenges in container adoption are: security (30 percent), infrastructure integration (26 percent), and deployment (21 percent).

21 percent are running containers on bare metal to reduce virtual machine software licensing expenses and to take advantage of the many performance benefits of bare metal over VMs.

32 percent of organizations who run containers on bare metal cite “management complexity” as the biggest challenge.

The top three container use cases today are: new cloud-native apps (33 percent), database (32 percent), and cloud migrations (28 percent).

Diamanti—the sponsor of the study—is a pioneer in Kubernetes infrastructure. The company launched with major upstream Kubernetes contributions that included FlexVolume/CSI, CNI, and scheduler framework enhancements. Diamanti's FlexVolume contribution automated Kubernetes storage provisioning based on user- or vendor- defined requirements and capabilities. Diamanti's scheduler extension framework contribution enabled the Kubernetes scheduler to factor storage and networking requirements and locality when placing workloads, leveraging a declarative model for developers and container administrators.

