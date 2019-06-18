Armada Hoffler Properties To Discuss Second Quarter Earnings On August 1st

/EIN News/ -- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) will report its earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, Armada Hoffler’s management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.



To listen to the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company’s website, www.ArmadaHoffler.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Sunday, September 1, 2019. This replay may be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and providing passcode 13691838. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Contact:

Michael P. O’Hara

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary

Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-6684



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.