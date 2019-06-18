Konecranes Hosts 2019 Crane Users Conference in Cincinnati, Ohio

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konecranes extends an invitation to attend its ever-popular Crane Users Conference September 17–19, 2019 at the downtown Westin Hotel in Cincinnati.



The 2019 Crane Users Conference will focus on managing the lifecycle of the overhead crane, including how to extend its life and production value through retrofits and automation.





What new strategies can improve safety, productivity, efficiency and profitability through lifting? Leading global crane manufacturer Konecranes will have all the answers in Cincinnati, Ohio at its 2019 Crane Users Conference , where cutting-edge material handling technology intersects with unmatched global lifting experience.

“This event has become the leading venue for exploring the possibilities that lifting technology has for business,” says organizer Jim Skowron. “It’s all about giving customers the opportunity to educate themselves about the world of material handling and what’s available to them. We want to give them maximum information so that they can make good buying decisions for the companies they work for.”

This year’s agenda will focus on the lifecycle of the crane, beginning with how to buy a new piece of equipment and how to properly maintain it while complying with applicable codes and regulations. Routine repairs, building a critical spares inventory and preventive/predictive service strategies will also be explored to maximize the crane’s lifespan. Once the crane reaches the “older equipment” category, conference speakers will explore how to substantially extend its useful life through retrofits, modernizations, or even automation.

“Today’s material handling professional is under a lot of pressure to develop safer and more productive ways to increase sales and profitability for their employer,” says Skowron. “A majority of these professionals come into a sales meeting already knowing what is needed for their operation, and a large number have identified solutions before even reaching out. We’re going to show them what a real-time maintenance service is all about and how powerful it can be. Through the yourKONECRANES online customer portal, information flows from the technician working on their equipment right to their computer, tablet, or smart phone where they can see it almost instantly in comparative charts and graphs–in some instances before the technician leaves the property. Today’s managers need this kind of information in real time to make good decisions, and our goal is to show them how it can work for them.”

The conference will feature breakout sessions on a number of topics, plus booths and exhibits facilitating hands-on operation and in-depth conversations. Past conference hits have involved virtual-reality training sessions and a crane that attendees could operate remotely from 1,300 miles away.

The complimentary conference kicks off on Tuesday, September 17 with a welcome reception at Top Golf. The conference will also include a dinner at the famous Montgomery Inn Boathouse, followed by a luxurious dessert buffet at Igby’s, courtesy of Konecranes.

At the close of the conference on Thursday participants will have a chance to attend a complimentary four-hour Rigging Fundamentals course.

“It’s one of the most popular classes we teach at the Konecranes Training Institute and tuition normally is $550, but conference attendees will get this at no charge,” says Skowron. “When it comes to crane safety, rigging is one of the most critical areas where education can make a difference.”

Participation at the 2019 Crane Users Conference is limited to 100 attendees, so those interested are encouraged to sign up early. Reservations can be made online at www.craneconference.com . By email, contact Jim.Skowron@konecranes.com or call 412.951.2745.

Additional information:

Amulya Raghuveer, Marketing and Communications Manager,

Konecranes Region Americas

amulya.raghuveer@konecranes.com or 937.525.5533.

