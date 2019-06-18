Albino Carlos elected ruling party's information secretary
The election of Albino Carlos, a journalist by profession, happened during the first ordinary meeting of the party’s Politburo, held in the organisation’s national headquarters, in Luanda, under the chairmanship of the party’s president, João Lourenço.
The same session also elected, under the proposal of the party’s leader, Virgílio de Fontes Pereira (Secretary for State Reform, Public Administration and Local Government).
The Politburo communiqué, released in the end of the gathering, commends the manner in which was held, last Saturday, the party’s seventh extraordinary congress, which had as motto “MPLA and the new challenges”.
The Politburo also manifested its unconditional support to the party’s president, João Lourenço – who is also the country’s Head of State.
With such move, the party’s Politburo Secretariat has the following members:
João Lourenço – President of the party
Paulo Pombolo – Secretary General
Manuel Pedro Chaves – Secretary for International Relations
Yolanda António dos Santos – Secretary for Social Policy
Jorge Inocêncio Dombolo – Secretary for Organisation and Mobilisation
Albino Carlos – Secretary for Information
Diógenes de Oliveira – Secretary for Administration and Finance
Luísa Damião (vice president) – Secretary for Policy on Cadres
Salomão Xirimbimbi – Secretary for Economic Policy
Mário Pinto de Andrade – Secretary for Political and Electoral Matters
Pedro de Morais Neto – Secretary for Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland
Virgilio Ferreira de Fontes Pereira – Secretary for State Reform, Public Administration and Local Government.
The ruling party’s seventh extraordinary congress confirmed the entrance in its Central Committee of 134 new members, thus becoming a structure of 497 members.
The MPLA Political Bureau (Politburo) now has 72 members.,
