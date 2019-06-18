Albino Carlos elected ruling party's information secretary

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 18 - The Politburo of the ruling MPLA last Monday elected Albino Ramos Carlos to the post of Information Secretary of the party, in substitution of Paulo Pombolo who ascended to the position of Secretary General. ,

The election of Albino Carlos, a journalist by profession, happened during the first ordinary meeting of the party’s Politburo, held in the organisation’s national headquarters, in Luanda, under the chairmanship of the party’s president, João Lourenço.

The same session also elected, under the proposal of the party’s leader, Virgílio de Fontes Pereira (Secretary for State Reform, Public Administration and Local Government).

The Politburo communiqué, released in the end of the gathering, commends the manner in which was held, last Saturday, the party’s seventh extraordinary congress, which had as motto “MPLA and the new challenges”.

The Politburo also manifested its unconditional support to the party’s president, João Lourenço – who is also the country’s Head of State.

With such move, the party’s Politburo Secretariat has the following members:

João Lourenço – President of the party

Paulo Pombolo – Secretary General

Manuel Pedro Chaves – Secretary for International Relations

Yolanda António dos Santos – Secretary for Social Policy

Jorge Inocêncio Dombolo – Secretary for Organisation and Mobilisation

Albino Carlos – Secretary for Information

Diógenes de Oliveira – Secretary for Administration and Finance

Luísa Damião (vice president) – Secretary for Policy on Cadres

Salomão Xirimbimbi – Secretary for Economic Policy

Mário Pinto de Andrade – Secretary for Political and Electoral Matters

Pedro de Morais Neto – Secretary for Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland

Virgilio Ferreira de Fontes Pereira – Secretary for State Reform, Public Administration and Local Government.

The ruling party’s seventh extraordinary congress confirmed the entrance in its Central Committee of 134 new members, thus becoming a structure of 497 members.

The MPLA Political Bureau (Politburo) now has 72 members.

