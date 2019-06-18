Manuel Augusto leaves for Uganda

ANGOLA, June 18 - Luanda- Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto travelled to the Republic of Uganda on Monday to deliver a message from the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, to his counterpart, Yoweri Museveni. ,

According to a note from that ministerial department, the message of the Angolan Head of State aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Angola and Uganda develop cooperation relations in some areas, both bilaterally and within the framework of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), especially in the areas of politics, diplomacy, defence and security.

Both states are part of the African Great Lakes region and, above all, develop cooperation relations in the political and diplomatic spheres and are expected to expand into the oil and other sectors.

