Ctrip Celebrates Customer Service Day

SHANGHAI, China, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 14th, Ctrip Group celebrated its second annual “Customer Service Day,” a day dedicated to honoring the employees who have helped to make Ctrip’s customer service department among the best in the world.



Ctrip CEO Jane Sun launched Ctrip’s industry first “Customer Service Big Data Report”



Ctrip Chairman James Liang worked as a customer service representative





/EIN News/ -- Ctrip CEO Jane Sun marked the event by launching Ctrip’s industry first “Customer Service Big Data report,” which gathers statistics about Ctrip’s achievements in customer service over the past 20 years. Among other eye-catching numbers, the report found that over the past two decades, Ctrip has fielded 7.3 billion customer service calls and helped customers retrieve 600 million RMB worth of lost items.

Ctrip chairman James Liang observed the holiday by spending the day working as a customer service representative alongside Ctrip employees. Chairman Liang’s experience was part of Ctrip’s special ongoing “Voice of the Customer” initiative, which is dedicated to amplifying the voices of Ctrip customers.

Both executives emphasized the importance of working ceaselessly to upgrade Ctrip’s customer service even further. “As Ctrip moves into its third decade, customer needs will continue to evolve and we must be always up the task of accommodating them,” said Ms. Sun. “By continuing to innovate solutions like our worldwide SOS system and 24/7 helpline, we believe that going forward we will only improve our reputation for excellent customer care.”

“I feel very moved to have spent the day with our customer service employees,” said Mr. Liang. “They work incredibly hard at the task that is at the core of Ctrip’s mission: taking care of our customers. I believe our devoted and hardworking customer service employees are one of our company’s greatest strengths.”

Ctrip now operates a total twelve call centers, including overseas centers in Edinburgh, Seoul and Tokyo. The company now employs almost 15,000 call center operators with representatives fluent in 19 languages total.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

