Insights Into the World Market for 3D Reconstruction Technology, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D reconstruction technology market is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.47% throughout the forecast period to reach US$ 1,520.3 million by 2027.



The overall 3D reconstruction technology market is segmented based on type, construction type, and end-use application. By technology type, a 3D reconstruction based on 3D scanning referred to as the most lucrative segment in the market. The situation, where objects are irregular and have a complex structure, use of conventional methods, is time-consuming and mostly not practicable due to low accuracy and the workload involved.



3D reconstruction based on scanning enables a rapid and dense analysis of structures within a stipulated time. This advanced technology offers several advantages over its counterparts, such as complete automation in the process, higher resolution, contactless operation, higher accuracy and precision among others. 3D reconstruction based on 3D scanning is widely applied across several areas such as urban planning, digital city, conservation of cultural and archaeological heritage among others.



Presently, advancements in 3D reconstruction technology showcase the potential to cater to several dynamic future applications. Modeling of an object with respect to geometry, appearance, and motion strongly improving the deployment of 3D reconstruction technology for several end-use applications such as entertainment, healthcare, and autonomous systems among others. Further, smartphone application accessibility has become one of the most crucial aspects that organizations and consumers look for in almost all technologies.



A number of 3D reconstruction technology developers are currently deploying some means of accessing the 3D design data on mobile platforms. In order to perform 3D reconstruction, users are using smartphones equipped with depth sensor or simply take photos of the target and upload the pictures on a cloud server and then run a web-based application to create the 3D reconstruction. With such technological advancement focusing on user-friendly approach, the 3D reconstruction technology market is projected to grow with a promising rate across the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Snapshot, 2018 & 2026

2.2. Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Construction Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by End-use Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Value, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraint

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.5. Market Positioning of Key 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Players, 2018

3.5.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Leading Companies



4. Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. 3D Reconstruction Technology Software

4.3. Based on Images & Video

4.4. Based on 3D Scanning



5. Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Construction Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Active Construction

5.3. Passive Construction



6. Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by End-use Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Aerospace & Defense

6.4. Industrial Machinery

6.5. Electrical & Electronics

6.6. Media & Entertainment

6.7. Healthcare

6.8. Construction & Architecture



7. North America 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Value, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3. North America 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4. North America 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Construction Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5. North America 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by End-use Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6. North America 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Country/Region, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6.1. U.S.

7.6.1.1. U.S. 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6.1.2. U.S. 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Construction Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6.1.3. U.S. 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by End-use Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6.2. Rest of North America

7.6.2.1. Rest of North America 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6.2.2. Rest of North America 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Construction Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6.2.3. Rest of North America 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by End-use Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Europe 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Asia Pacific 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Rest of the World 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Pix4D S.A.

11.2. Agisoft LLC

11.3. Autodesk Inc.

11.4. Blackboxcv

11.5. Elcovision

11.6. Photometrix Photogrammetry Software

11.7. PhotoModeler Technologies

11.8. Capturing Reality s.r.o.

11.9. Intel Corporation

11.10. Skyline Software Systems Inc.

11.11. Vi3Dim Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwhazd

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: CAD, CAM and CAE Software



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.