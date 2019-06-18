Bridgestone Technology Helping Ensure Earthquake-Ready Venues for Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (18th June, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone), the only Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner with global headquarters in Tokyo, today announced that it has supplied its cutting-edge seismic isolation bearings for two newly-constructed permanent venues that will host competition during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. As a global leader with founding roots in Japan that date back 90 years, Bridgestone is proud to provide its advanced earthquake protection technology to the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, where swimming, diving and artistic swimming competitions will be held, and Ariake Arena, where volleyball and wheelchair basketball will be contested for Tokyo 2020.

Seismic isolation bearings are flexible structural supports that isolate a structure from the ground to help reduce the spread of seismic shock and decrease the chance of damage in the event of an earthquake. These bearings range in size between 600mm and 1800mm diameters. The two new venues, which are set to be completed in 2019, feature a roof seismic isolation structure*1. Installing the bearings beneath the roof instead of under the foundation of the venue helps lower the burden placed on the roof's structural support elements. This type of installation is often used in hall- or dome-shaped facilities with large, open spaces such as sporting arenas.

"Bridgestone has been at the forefront of seismic isolation technology for decades," said Tomohiro Kusano, Vice President and Senior Officer, Responsible for Diversified Products Solutions Business, Bridgestone Corporation. "As we prepare to welcome the world to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in our hometown, we are exploring all opportunities in which our innovative products and solutions can enhance and support the way that athletes, visitors and guests in Tokyo move, live, work and play. Our seismic isolation bearings will help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors to these two much-anticipated venues during Tokyo 2020 and for many years to come."

Bridgestone has been developing and manufacturing its seismic isolation technology in Japan since 1984. Today, the company's seismic isolation bearings are used in various facilities in Japan and around the world, including historic landmarks such as Tokyo Station and Los Angeles City Hall, as well as disaster preparedness facilities, government buildings, hospitals, commercial facilities, residential apartment complexes, and more.

After the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Bridgestone seismic isolation bearings installed at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and Ariake Arena will continue to contribute to the safety of both venues as they host domestic and international events and serve as public recreation areas and cultural centers for years to come. Additional information on the advanced technology and mobility solutions that Bridgestone will deliver to support Tokyo 2020 and its legacy in Japan will be announced in the coming weeks.

Simulated image of Tokyo Aquatics Centre*2 (As of Jan, 2019)

＜Seismic isolation bearings delivered＞ Facility： Tokyo Aquatics Centre Type：Natural rubber bearing (8 units)

＜Seismic isolation bearings delivered＞ Facility：Ariake Arena Type：Natural rubber bearing (12 units),Lead rubber bearing (4 units),Elastic sliding bearing (28 units)

＜Images of the seismic isolation bearings delivered＞

*1. Method of installing seismic isolation bearings between the roof and the connecting structures when employing roof structures that create a large, open space in hall- or dome-shaped facilities used for sports or other purposes

Overview of Seismic Isolation Bearing Installation site

*2. Images are used with permission from the Bureau of Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 Preparation. These images may not be reproduced or reused without permission.

