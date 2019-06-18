Diet Demand’s Doctor-Supervised Keto Diet Provides Comprehensive Weight Loss

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term triglycerides tends to put fear into us as one of the main contributors of heart disease when high levels are present in the bloodstream. However, not all triglycerides are made equal. High triglycerides resulting from a diet high in carbohydrates and trans fats can cause the hardening of arterial walls, elevated blood pressure, and high cholesterol levels. Yet, medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) abundantly found in coconut oil have been shown to improve health in a multitude of ways including the promotion of weight loss. MCTs are chains of fats that are digested easily and can be used as a great energy source making it necessary for your body to store excess fat.



When MCTs are used the body goes into ketosis faster, allowing fat to be burned at an accelerated pace.This makes MCTs a very popular option for keto dieters in satiating hunger and quick weight loss. Diet Demand offers MCT oil as part of its telemedicine based, doctor supervised weight loss plan for those who need extra help with their weight loss. Utilizing medical weight loss can help prevent common keto diet obstacles such as carb cravings, diet mistakes, hunger pangs, and ketosis adjustment symptoms like weakness, dizziness, and fatigue. Medications such as CarbZap, AppetiteZap, or Fullness Factor can also prevent sabotaging hunger pangs for better chances of success.

Losing weight quickly can be important for overweight patients who need a boost in overall health.Seeing quick results on the keto diet can keep dieters more inclined to continue on the path without the frustrating wait and possible setbacks. DietDemand, the nation’s leader in medical weight loss highlights the importance of losing weight quickly and has spent decades helping clients discover the safest and most effective way to do so via telemedicine based medical weight loss. Their team has discovered that without the support and guidance of a certified doctor, nutritionist, or coach losing weight quickly with long-lasting results is incredibly more challenging. Which is why they have built one of the only by phone weight loss consulting platforms in the industry. DietDemand takes the time to get to know your needs, health status, current weight and target goals and develops plans with you in mind. In the hands of weight loss experts who can be reached 24/7 by phone, you can receive your own meal plans, recipe advice, and strategies to help you see quick fat loss and will give you the tools to maintain it.

Want to get started today? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.



At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.



About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/





Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.