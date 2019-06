Establishment Labs Announces Additional Financing and Improved Terms with Amendment to Existing Credit Agreement

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced it has entered into an amendment to its existing credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) with affiliates of Madryn Asset Management, LP, (“Madryn”) effective June 17, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- The amended terms of the Credit Agreement, which was originally entered into on August 24, 2017, provides Establishment Labs with up to $25 million in new borrowing capacity from Madryn to increase the company’s financial flexibility. The amended Credit Agreement extends the maturity date on all loans to a full repayment on September 30, 2025, reduces the interest rate on all loans from LIBOR plus 11% per annum down to LIBOR plus 8% per annum, and modifies certain other terms and provisions.

“We are pleased to partner with Madryn on the amended Credit Agreement,” said Renee Gaeta, Chief Financial Officer of Establishment Labs. “This refinancing meaningfully bolsters our access to cash at improved terms and provides a strong security for our business as we scale towards becoming the market leader.”

"Not only has Establishment Labs innovated women’s health products that are safe and effective, they also continue to gain market share globally,” said Avinash Amin, Managing Partner of Madryn Asset Management, LP. “We are thrilled to be their partner, and hope to have many more opportunities to continue to support the growth initiatives of Establishment Labs in the future.”

Additional information regarding the amendment to the Company’s term loan facility will be included in a filing by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K.

Rob Winkelmann, Managing Partner and CEO of Credo 180, LLC advised Establishment Labs on the amended Credit Agreement.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in over 70 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System, MotivaImagine® Centers and other products and services. Please visit the website for additional information: www.establishmentlabs.com .

About Madryn Asset Management, LP

Madryn Asset Management, LP is a leading alternative asset management firm that invests in innovative healthcare companies specializing in unique and transformative products, technologies, and services. The firm draws on its extensive and diverse experience spanning the investment management and healthcare industries, and employs an independent research process based on original insights to target attractive economic opportunities that deliver strong risk-adjusted and absolute returns for its limited partners while creating long-term value in support of its portfolio companies. For additional information, please visit http://www.madrynlp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Kaitlyn Rawlett

Weber Shandwick

krawlett@webershandwick.com





