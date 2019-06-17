ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ: SFBS) (“ServisFirst”), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on June 17, 2019, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on July 12, 2019, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2019.



About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola and Tampa Bay, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbank.com .

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbank.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

/EIN News/ -- CONTACT: ServisFirst Bank

Davis Mange (205) 949-3420

DMange@servisfirstbank.com







