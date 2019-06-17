Flowr Announces Commitment for $50 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility

Enters into Supply Agreement with AGLC

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSXV: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announced that the Corporation has received a loan commitment from a syndicate of lenders led by ATB Financial (“ATB”) in its capacity as lead arranger and administrative agent for up to $50,000,000 of committed senior secured credit facilities (the “ATB Credit Facilities”). Pursuant to the ATB Credit Facilities, the Corporation will be permitted to use a recapitalization term facility and a revolving operating credit facility for general working capital purposes and a development facility for the development of its Kelowna 1 Facility, Kelowna 2 Facility and Flowr Forest. The ATB Credit Facilities will have a maturity day of three (3) years. Under the terms of the ATB Credit Facilities, the Corporation will be subject to certain financial, positive and negative covenants. In addition, the ATB Credit Facilities provide for an accordion of up to $50,000,000. The applicable margins for the ATB Credit Facilities is based on certain performance-pricing grids, ranging from 250 bps to 325 bps for bank acceptances and letters of credit, 125 bps to 200 bps for prime loans, and certain standby fees.



Expanding Distribution into Alberta

The Company is also pleased to announce it has entered into a supply agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (“AGLC”).

Under the terms of the agreement, there is no limit on the number of strains that Flowr will be supplying to AGLC and the Company can also list seeds. Flowr values Albertans and will strive to be a dependable source of premium quality cannabis in the region.

“As a proud Albertan and an active member in our community through the years, I am really excited Flowr is expanding distribution into the province as part of our efforts to provide as many recreational users in Canada as possible with access to Flowr® branded products. Consumers differentiate according to quality, based on terpene profile and overall experience, and we see a tremendous opportunity for Albertans to experience the difference that our cultivation expertise delivers,” said Dr. Lyle Oberg, Flowr’s Chief Policy and Medical Officer. “Flowr shares many of the same values as Albertans and we are proud to be able to make our cannabis available to all Albertans from Fort Chip to Sweet Grass and every place in between.”

Alberta is one of the largest cannabis markets in Canada, and with this agreement, Flowr’s product will now be available in six provinces. The Company previously announced supply agreements and/or arrangements with provincial authorities in British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Ontario, sales through a private dispensary in Saskatchewan, and a medical cannabis supply agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart.

About The Flowr Corporation

Flowr, through its subsidiaries, holds a cannabis production and sales license granted by Health Canada. With a head office in Toronto and a production facility in Kelowna, BC, Flowr builds and operates large-scale, GMP-designed cultivation facilities utilizing its own growing systems. Flowr’s investment in research and development along with its sense of craftsmanship and a spirit of innovation is expected to enable it to provide premium-quality cannabis that appeals to the adult-use recreational market and addresses specific patient needs in the medicinal market.

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:

Vinay Tolia

CEO and Director

