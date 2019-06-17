Using Data To Reduce Costs And Improve Care – Integrated Care Done Right — Free Executive Web Briefing, Sponsored By Topaz Information Solutions

/EIN News/ --

The increased emphasis on reducing America’s rising health care spending has led providers and payers to focus on managing the leading chronic health conditions that cause long-term illness and premature death. Each year, the U.S. spends over $3.3 trillion on treating high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, obesity, and kidney disease.

Join Christy Dye, President & CEO of Partners in Recovery, LLC (PIR) and Christi Lundeen, Chief Innovation Officer of Mercy Care for an executive web briefing on Thursday, June 20th at 1:00 pm EDT, hosted by OPEN MINDS and sponsored by Topaz Information Solutions. By providing multiple services under one roof, facilitated by a collaborative care team, PIR has implemented strategies that support an integrated workflow and clinical outcomes. This exclusive online event will combine both women’s management and strategic experience in the health care industry, and together they will discuss the benefits of using electronic health records, data analytics, and population health platforms to exchange information and develop a groundbreaking program.

With the right technology, the care team can share critical medical and behavioral patient information and provide appropriate therapeutic interventions based on each patient’s risk indicators.

Registration for this executive web briefing is free, courtesy of Topaz Information Solutions (TopazIS). If you are unable to attend, still register. At the end of the event, all registrants will receive a recorded copy of the executive web briefing and presentation slides. Register at: https://www.openminds.com/?post_type=event/using-data-to-reduce-costs-and-improve-care-integrated-care-done-right/.

About Topaz Information Solutions (TopazIS)

Topaz Information Solutions was founded in 2000 by two large, community-based behavioral health organizations seeking a platform to facilitate communications and clinical interoperability between organizations comprising a patient’s care team. In partnership with NextGen Healthcare®, Topaz Information Solutions delivers technology solutions to behavioral health and social services organizations pursuing integrated care through the deployment of robust EHR, Practice Management, Patient Portal and Mobility Solutions. Learn more at www.topazis.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

