Benét Rupp Named Chief People Officer of Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants State Bank announced the appointment of Benét Rupp as the Chief People Officer. Lars Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Benét has a long and proven history of leading all elements of Human Resources and we look forward to her bringing that experience to F&M.”



As Chief People Officer, Benét will serve on the executive team and be responsible for developing a people strategy which aligns with the vision, mission and values of F&M. She will provide strategic counsel and oversight for diversity and inclusion, talent management, succession planning, organization development and cultural transformation, total rewards and HR technology.

She will have leadership accountability for the functional areas of human resources ensuring the installation of programs, processes and practices which build a culture that attracts, retains and develops the best team for F&M.

Benét has 30 years of human resources, leadership, and mergers and acquisitions experience. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources at ProMedica. Prior to this role, her career included a variety of progressive human resources leadership roles at The Andersons Inc., Therma-Tru Doors, MSC Walbridge Coatings and National City Bank. She has served on many Northwest Ohio Boards and Affiliations in leadership roles.

She has a Bachelor of Science in I/O Psychology from Bowling Green State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toledo. She has several industry specific certifications.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties.

