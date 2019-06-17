Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) announced that, at its annual meeting of unitholders (“Meeting”) held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust referred to in its management information circular (the “Circular”) for the meeting were elected by acclamation. If a ballot vote had been taken, based solely upon proxies received by Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust, the voting results for the election of trustees would have been as follows:



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Amar Bhalla 33,489,766 99.83 55,845 0.17 David Kaufman 33,493,110 99.84 52,501 0.16 Karine MacIndoe 33,491,111 99.84 54,500 0.16 Michael Tsourounis 33,489,736 99.83 55,875 0.17

At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Trust and the Trust’s subsidiaries, and the trustees of the Trust were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

At the Meeting, a resolution authorizing the issuance and delivery of up to 3,000,000 units of the Trust valued at $8.74 per Unit to Dream Asset Management Corporation (“DAM”), the asset manager of the Trust, in satisfaction of the management fees payable under the management agreement of the Trust for the period from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020, as contemplated by a letter agreement dated April 22, 2019 was approved by the unitholders of the Trust, excluding the votes held by DAM and its associates and affiliates.

At the Meeting, a resolution ratifying and confirming the Advance Notice Resolution of the Trust was also approved.

Dream Alternatives provides an opportunity for unitholders to invest in hard asset alternative investments, real estate development, real estate lending, real estate, and renewable power managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to build and maintain a growth-oriented portfolio, provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax efficient basis, and grow and reposition the portfolio to increase NAV per unit over time. For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca .

For further information, please contact:

Pauline Alimchandani Kim Lefever Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Director, Investor Relations (416) 365-5992

palimchandani@dream.ca (416) 365-6339

klefever@dream.ca

