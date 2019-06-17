WillScot Announces Appointment of General Counsel

BALTIMORE, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation (“WillScot”) (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced the appointment of Mr. Hezron Timothy Lopez to serve as the Company’s Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, effective June 17, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Mr. Lopez joins WillScot after having served from 2012 to 2018 as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Herman Miller, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed manufacturer of home and office furniture. From 2008 to 2012, Mr. Lopez served as Associate General Counsel and Head of Merger & Acquisition, Commercial and International for A. O. Smith Corporation, a manufacturer of water heating equipment and water treatment products.

About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC) is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from over 120 locations throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of approximately 160,000 modular space and portable storage units.

