NVIDIA Names Donald Robertson as Chief Accounting Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it has named Donald Robertson as vice president and chief accounting officer, reporting to Colette Kress, executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 17.



Robertson, age 50, will be responsible for accounting and controllership, financial reporting, payroll and Sarbanes-Oxley controls. He succeeds Michael Byron, who will take on the new role of vice president of finance, operations and systems.

Robertson most recently served as vice president of finance and chief accounting officer at Western Digital Corp. and previously was vice president and chief accounting officer for SanDisk Corp.

He graduated from the University of California, San Diego, with a B.A. in quantitative economics and decision sciences, and received an M.S. in accounting from San Jose State University. Robertson is also a certified public accountant.

