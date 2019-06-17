Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Announces Commencement of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell 10,000,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Calithera. In connection with this offering, Calithera expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock.



SVB Leerink, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, as well as Nasdaq approval, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by telephone at 800-808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com ; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10152 at 800-326-5897 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com ; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at 800-621-0687 or email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer McNealey

ir@Calithera.com

650-870-1071



