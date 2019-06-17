BioSyent to Present at Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent, will be presenting at the 2019 Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference on Wednesday, June 19th at 10:55 AM ET at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York City. Mr. Goehrum will also be available to meet with investors on a one-on-one basis during the conference on June 19th.



About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 13,834,915 common shares issued and outstanding.

