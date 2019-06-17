PLAYA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reichen Kuhl is an Air Force Academy Graduate, and, as the CEO of his company LeaseLock, earned an invitation to the 2019 Service Academies Global Summit (SAGS). The summit is an annual nonprofit event that gathers all five U.S. service academies to network, build friendships, learn about leadership development opportunities and more.As CEO of LeaseLock, Reichen Kuhl represents the exact type of professional that is expected to lead the Service Academies Global Summit each year. Earning an invitation to the 2019 event, he supported the nonprofit in its effort to build up the community around the U.S. services as well as share insight on his own professional development.The summit gathers proven leaders from across the country to engage and create relevant connections with attendees from all service branches. Leaders represent NGO/nonprofit sectors, business, government, and military, and they promote important conversations and create opportunities for all attending. Professionals such as Reichen Kuhl provide actionable learning, networking opportunities, thoughtful discussions and potential for collaborations within the group.In the past, the event has been described as a transformative experience that strengthens the bonds shared between attendees and encourages them to become better leaders and more impactful members of society.“At the Summit, the shared bond between members of the U.S. services unites attendees, and the opportunities they encounter and relationships they build inspire them to be more thoughtful, effective leaders in the world,” says Reichen Kuhl.The annual event is organized by alumni from all five U.S. service academies to ensure a comprehensive and worthy lineup of presenters each year. It serves as a professional refresher that helps attendees connect with other professionals, promote fellowship, and encourages them to continue development after service. The Global Summit caters to what’s collectively called the “super-community” of graduates worldwide from the five U.S. Service Academies.The summit creates real opportunities for attendees by sticking to a few core values: fellowship, by forming new friendships and opportunities for collaboration and engagement among graduates; professional development, by exploring emerging trends from different sectors and discussing relevant issues with keynote presenters; and service, by inspiring attendees to reflect on their lives and identify new ways to contribute to the betterment of society.“The discussions we have at our summits are thought-provoking and empowering,” says Reichen Kuhl. “We learn how others have succeeded professionally with almost identical backgrounds to our own, from the same alma maters with the same missions in mind. It creates lasting solidarity among our men and women of the U.S. Service Academies.”Far from a simple professional networking event, SAGS delivers a respite from the busy activities of everyday life and inspires and engages alumni on a uniquely personal level. The event fosters new leadership and encourages all attending to strive to be the best versions of themselves. Reichen Kuhl is formerly known as Reichen Lehmkuhl, whereas he and other members of his family shortened their last name to “Kuhl” in 2014.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.