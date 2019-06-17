National Dementia Strategy a First for Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARP applauds the government’s release of Canada's first national dementia strategy, and additional funding for Phase II of the Canadian Consortium of Neurodegeneration of Aging (CCNA), the largest national dementia research initiative.



CARP has been fighting for a fully-funded national dementia strategy, including in the release of its most recent FACES policy platform. "We are very pleased with the focus of the strategy, and will work with the government to ensure that they deliver on their promise and that the strategy remains fully-funded,” says Tamblyn Watts.

CCNA, which CARP is partner to, will receive a total $46-million investment; $31.6 million from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), and $14.4 million from 11 other funding partners.

The strategy has three broad objectives: preventing dementia, advancing therapies and finding a cure, and improving the quality of life for people with dementia, their caregivers and families.

“More than 66% of CARP’s 320,000 members are concerned about dementia or loss of their cognitive abilities,” states Laura Tamblyn Watts, Chief Public Policy Officer at CARP. “This national strategy is especially timely as people are living longer than ever before.”

Dementia is already a rising tide in Canada. More than 419,000 older adults are living with dementia; nine more are diagnosed every hour.

CARP is a non-profit, non-partisan association representing more than 320,000 older Canadians across Canada. We advocate to uphold the rights and improve the lives of Canadians as we age.

