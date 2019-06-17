Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

SARASOTA, Fla., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.4625 per share payable on July 24, 2019 to stockholders of record on July 8, 2019.



About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

+1 (941) 556-2601

investor-relations@ropertech.com

