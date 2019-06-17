John Zimmel, Young Entrepreneur Placing a Mark on the World Through his Communications Company

GREENWHICH , CONNECTICUT, USA, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Zimmel began as an entrepreneur just a few years ago at the age of 21; he may be young, but he’s already established himself as an ardent entrepreneur with a vision and plans for future development. He owns several companies, one in particular, Labyrinth 35 X, which is a communications company with wild ambition, drive, and established credentials.John Zimmel’s, Labyrinth 35x is a modern-day communications parent company that manages and operates West 35 Media and Grass Fed Audio.West 35 Media is a digital content creation agency. They have created websites for some amazing people such as Mark Peynado (Drummer for Parson James), Deoca (DJ in Orlando, FL)and many more! West 35 Media also have helped some leading brands with social media marketing!Grass Fed Audio is a full Mixing, Music Production company. GFA (Grass Fed Audio) has also worked with some incredibly talented artist such as Parson James and Snarky Puppy’ Drummer. GFA also works with musicians as their technicians. John Zimmel states , “Some of the artists that we tech for include Mark Peynado (Drummer for Parson James), Chris Blue (session 12 winner of The Voice) Dave Pettigrew Band (Christian Rock Band) and many more. We are planning to expand our services and look forward to working with many established and new, up and coming artists.”Labyrinth 35 X has two locations to serve their clients (Florida and Connecticut), and they plan to expand further as time permits. They operate as one parent company with branches that operate individually. It’s a fun, family-friendly environment. Labyrinth 35 X has a media and digital communication focus. John Zimmel explains , “West 35 Media is hitting high goals through social media marketing such as Instagram and Facebook. We work with small local companies to large scale corporations like General Electric, NY Fashion Week (Samsung Headquarters), and XPOGO.”Grass Fed Audio does a lot of different things such as consulting, reviews new work, and helps artists find direction through music production. Grass Fed Audio obtains a small but very professional recording studio for mixing and basic recording needs for local artists, and general audio house. If there is a show that needs a few freelancers, they reach out to GFA for all of their studio and live event needs.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.