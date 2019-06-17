Changing Careers, Tips from Entrepreneur Jay Bansal

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taking risks requires vulnerability. When Jay A. Bansal decided to become an entrepreneur, he did what any intelligent business leader would do, he made a strategic plan to help guide him through the transition into success. Former attorney, Jay Bansal leans heavily on his legal expertise in his business career where he frequently incorporates those practices. No matter what project he’s working on at the time, he always finds a way to bring his legal aspect into the daily responsibilities.Mr. Bansal’s business planning required some research, so he leaned on peers and those he admired in the business world to learn new resourceful ways to be productive and to achieve goals. Jay tells us, “One of the primary strategies that I learned from my mentors, was whenever a new opportunity is presented, to always bring your personal knowledge and business acumen by visualizing how you will work through the project from start to finish. This visualization creates productivity and efficiency.”Making a career change can be unnerving but doing so with a well-laid plan is critical when it comes to being successful. Jay Bansal learned hard work and dedication from an early age, so his ardent ambition is ingrained in his personality, and he always sees projects through to make certain things are lining up with market analysis, trends and goals. Reinventing yourself at any age is challenging, but the reward far outweighs the risk. Jay Ankur Bansal has made an indelible mark on the business world for the past 15 years. From owning and operating gas station convenience stores, real estate, auto body repair shops, hotel and apartment projects, medical-legal funding, and medical software companies, Jay Bansal is a steadfast and loyal entrepreneur with a passion to finish well.Jay Bansal grew up in the Phoenix area and is proud to give back to his state and local communities. He’s been extremely active in several community and non-profit organizatons and donates to worthy causes that he can stand behind and support with honor. Jay has been married to Rajani Bansal for 25 years, and together they are grateful to be able to take part in entrepreneurial partnerships as well as in supporting and promoting roles for their communities.



