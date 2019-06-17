There were 449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,006 in the last 365 days.

Computerworld Unveils 2019 Best Places to Work in IT List

Since 1994, Computerworld’s annual Best Places to Work in IT feature has ranked the top 100 work environments for technology professionals

Boston, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG’s Computerworld – the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers – is pleased to announce the 2019 Best Places to Work in IT list (click to tweet). The annual list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire completed by IT staff regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. Once the final rankings are calculated, the winning organizations are sorted by company size. Topping this year’s list in the respective divisions are Owens Corning (large), Ultimate Software (midsize) and Cloud for Good (small).

/EIN News/ -- “The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on identifying and retaining the best people,” said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. “Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, diversity and improved communication and teamwork.”

Compensation and Benefits
The 2019 Best Places to Work in IT list highlights progressive organizations fostering a work environment of professional growth, collaboration and respect. The companies value their employees, taking the necessary steps to position them for success and reward them for their efforts. This has led to productive and engaged employees, as well as strong retention rates for the organizations.

The Best Places organizations understand what their employees value most about their jobs, and have adjusted their budgets and policies as needed. Unsurprisingly, employees reported “fair compensation” as the most important aspect of their job. Our winning organizations recognize this and have responded accordingly; 96% have budgeted salary increases for the current fiscal year, while 82% of employees reported they are satisfied with their base salaries. Moreover, the winning organizations have implemented compensation packages providing additional value for employees. These include 401(k)/403(b) plans (97%), individual employee performance bonuses (91%), employee referral bonus programs (87%), overtime pay (83%) and profit sharing or employee stock ownership programs (56%).

IT teams continue to value the same benefits as in previous years of our questionnaire. The top-ranking benefits were health insurance, paid time off, and flexible hours. Once again, the winning organizations are meeting expectations, with 100% providing health insurance and paid time off, and 97% offering flexible hours. Specifically, 88% of the organizations offer employees a choice of health plans; meanwhile, employees at these firms receive an average of 21 days of paid time off after just one year of service.

Career Development
In recent years, employee training programs have emerged as a critical component of a dynamic workplace environment. This is particularly true in the tech space as new technologies continually cause roles to evolve while businesses shift to a digital-first strategy. In fact, according to IDG’s 2019 Digital Business Research, organizations are currently researching or piloting artificial intelligence (62%), machine learning (57%) and 5G (55%) to support digital growth.

IT staff needs access to the latest training offerings so they can remain effective in their roles and advance in their careers. The Best Places organizations recognize this and are investing in career development opportunities for their employees. In fact, the average budget for employee training in the latest fiscal year was just shy of $1 million, coming in at $977,884. Additionally, IT workers at these organizations received an average of nine days a year to participate in training. This trend is likely to continue, since 55% of the winning organizations plan to increase their training budget going forward. IT staffing numbers are expected to grow too, since 67% of organizations on the Best Places list plan to increase their head count this year.

Diversity and Inclusion
The organizations included in this year’s list have shown a clear commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Research has shown that a diverse work environment not only leads to higher employee morale, but also greater productivity and collaboration. This sentiment is certainly shared by employees: 70% of Best Places respondents said working with a group of people who are culturally diverse is an important aspect of their job.

The Best Places organizations have embraced this philosophy; 98% have nondiscrimination policies in place while working to create an environment of equality. Respondents were overwhelmingly positive when responding to questions on this topic. In fact, over 90% of employees noted their organization treats everyone fairly and equally, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender and age. 

Employee Morale and Company Culture
In addition to these policies and benefits, there are several abstract factors that have led to a positive work environment for IT staff. These include access to new tools and technologies, employee wellness programs, telecommuting options, opportunities to get involved in interesting projects, and much more. Ninety-seven percent of employees reported they have a good relationship with their co-workers, 92% are proud to work for their organization, and 91% feel their organization is run ethically and honestly. This year’s winning organizations have successfully built a strong company culture where employees feel appreciated and are given the tools to progress in their careers.

Learn More About the Top 100 Organizations
The complete 2019 Best Places to Work in IT report can be read on Computerworld.com. The website features articles profiling several winning organizations, a video highlighting standout benefits and perks offered by the top companies, and an archive listing all honorees dating back to 1994.

Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT 2019:

Large Organization Rankings (5,000+ U.S. employees)

  1. Owens Corning
  2. Worthington Industries
  3. Vanguard
  4. Asurion
  5. Applied Materials
  6. Prudential Financial
  7. Norton Healthcare
  8. Navy Federal Credit Union
  9. Discover Financial Services
  10. Booz Allen Hamilton
  11. Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
  12. VMware
  13. University of Notre Dame
  14. Erickson Living Management
  15. Kaiser Permanente
  16. FedEx
  17. EBSCO Industries
  18. Jet Propulsion Laboratory
  19. TD Ameritrade
  20. Portland State University
  21. Principal Financial Group
  22. Dignity Health
  23. Motorola Solutions
  24. CDW
  25. Johns Hopkins Medicine
  26. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  27. Zimmer Biomet
  28. Genentech
  29. MSC Industrial Supply
  30. Health Care Service Corp.
  31. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute
  32. RSM US
  33. Sharp HealthCare
  34. Fannie Mae
  35. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
  36. Total Quality Logistics
  37. Raytheon
  38. Jack Henry and Associates
  39. Aflac
  40. SAS
  41. DTE Energy
  42. Holman Enterprises
  43. Southern Co.
  44. Nationwide Mutual Insurance
  45. Mitre
  46. Memorial Healthcare System
  47. Christiana Care Health Services
  48. Atrium Health
  49. Kroger Technology

Midsize Organization Rankings (1,001 – 4,999 U.S. employees)

  1. Ultimate Software
  2. AARP
  3. Kronos
  4. Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  5. Align Technology
  6. Enova International
  7. Box
  8. Plante Moran
  9. Illumina
  10. Halifax Health
  11. Informatica
  12. CHG Healthcare
  13. National Information Solutions Cooperative
  14. Avanade
  15. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
  16. FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority)
  17. Carvana
  18. CME Group
  19. Janney Montgomery Scott
  20. Axon
  21. Robert W. Baird and Co.
  22. Workiva
  23. DriveTime
  24. Genesis HealthCare System
  25. Power Home Remodeling
  26. Caesars Enterprise Services
  27. Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties
  28. Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings
  29. American Fidelity Assurance

Small Organization Rankings (<1,000 U.S. employees)

  1. Cloud for Good
  2. KnowBe4
  3. Axxess
  4. AgileCraft
  5. CarGurus
  6. NCAA
  7. AP Intego Insurance Group
  8. Dataprise
  9. Sev1Tech
  10. BCU (Baxter Credit Union)
  11. Accelirate
  12. Paramount Software Solutions
  13. Connectria Hosting
  14. Liquidnet Holdings
  15. NRECA
  16. MetroStar Systems
  17. Planned Systems International
  18. oXya
  19. Health Catalyst
  20. Avaap USA
  21. Pariveda Solutions
  22. Nitel

About the Best Places to Work in IT list
The Best Places to Work in Information Technology (IT) list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Computerworld
Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems — and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About IDG Communications, Inc.
IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

