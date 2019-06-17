Tango Q3 Operational Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Mining Limited (“Tango” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – TGV) is pleased to provide an update for the period of 1 March to 31 May 2019 (3rd Quarter) on its project portfolio located in South Africa, Angola and Liberia.

/EIN News/ -- COAL – Metallurgical and Mining Projects, Republic of South Africa

Production

Three months run of mine (ROM) and discard throughput for the three Exxaro Coal Central Proprietary Limited (ECC) operations were below budget:

Actual Budget Variance Comments (tonnes) (tonnes) (tonnes) Dorstfontein East Coal Mine 625 025 611 027 13 998 (DECM) Dorstfontein West Coal Mine 240 286 261 950 (21 664) 4 seam expansion project (DWCM) Forzando Coal Mine 967 595 1 003 471 (35 876) Coal supply from underground (FZN)

Employees: Number of full time employees: 231

Number of part time employees: 23

Health and Safety :

No reportable incidents recorded for Kwena for the three ECC operations for the 3rd Quarter.

Safety Awards :

Exxaro – 1 year fatality free.

DCME – 8000 fatality free shifts.

Diamond Production

Oena, Republic of South Africa

Mining and Processing Contractor – Bluedust 7

Bluedust 7 continue mining in the Blokwerf and Sandberg mining areas at Oena with an increase of 19,490 tons mined above the previous quarter. All five pan plants ran well with no major breakdowns.

A total of 190 diamonds totalling 333.25 carats were placed on tender at Kimberley or sold to the state trader. The average price of sold carats was US$ 1,198 per carat. This includes a 20.9 carat diamond which sold at an average of US$3,807 per carat, as well as a 5.28 carat stone that sold at an average of $7,730 per carat.

Blue Dust 7 Tonnes Carats Number Carats sold Number of

Grade Produced of Stones Stones Cts / 100t produced sold ROM Mined 95,060 318.95 183 333.25 190 0.34

Number of Employees: 42

Health and Safety :

No accidents or incidents were recorded

African Star Minerals (ASM)

ASM has entered into a Joint Operating Agreement with Oryx Mining (Pty) Ltd (Oryx) and Hall of Diamonds CC (HoD) whereby Oryx will contribute earth moving and mining equipment to support the operation of ASMs two pan plants. ASM shall pay a total of 55% of net proceeds of diamond sales to Oryx and HoD after deduction of operating costs.

The joint venture (ASM and Oryx/HoD) production commenced on the 17 May 2019.

A total of 3 stones totalling 34.45 carats were placed on tender at Kimberley or sold to the state trader. The average price of sold carats was US$2,973 per carat. This includes a 29.31 carat diamond which sold at US$3,224 per carat.

ASM Oryx Partnership Tonnes Carats Produced Number of Grade

Stones Cts / 100t ROM Mined 19,920 34.48 3 0.17

Number of Employees: 24

Health and Safety :

No accidents or incidents were recorded

Total Combined Production for Blue Dust 7 and the ASM - Oryx/HoD JV

Total Combined Production Tonnes Carats Produced Number of Grade

Stones Cts / 100t ROM Mined 114,980 353.43 186 0.31

MOQUITA PROJECT, Republic of Angola

The site has a total of 40 full time employees, an operating pan plant and scrubber with a grease table for treatment. Prefab housing, diesel tank and a water treatment system have been installed. Trial mining is ongoing. No diamond sales were recorded during the 3rd Quarter.

DIAMOND EXPLORATION

MANO RIVER PROJECT, Republic of Liberia

The transfer of 100% of the mineral exploration license (MEL) to Tango Mining (Liberia) was successfully concluded. Tango is devising an exploration plan to be launched in the 1st Quarter of 2020.

Mr. Samer Khalaf

Chief Executive Officer

Tango Mining Limited

info@tangomining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include management’s assessment of future plans and operations and are based on current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “forecasts”, estimates”, “expects” “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans”, “outlook”, “capacity” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the estimation of mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource estimates; anticipated future production, capital and operating costs; cash flows and mine life; potential size of a mineralized zone; potential expansion of mineralization; potential types of mining operations; permitting timelines; government regulation of exploration and mining operations; risks that the presence of diamond deposits mentioned nearby the Company’s property are not indicative of the diamond mineralization on the Company’s property, the supply and demand for, deliveries of and the level and volatility of prices of rough diamonds, risks that the actual revenues will be less than projected; risks that the target production for the existing mining contracts will be less than projected or expected; risks that production will not commence as projected due to delay or inability to receive governmental approval of the Company’s acquisition or the timely completion of an NI43-101 report; technical problems; inability of management to secure sales or third party purchase contracts; currency and interest rate fluctuations; foreign exchange fluctuations and foreign operations; various events which could disrupt operations, including labor stoppages and severe weather conditions; and management’s ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, future prices for coal and diamonds; future currency and exchange rates; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations and access capital markets to meet its future obligations; coal consumption levels; and the Company’s ability to retain qualified staff and equipment in a cost-efficient manner to meet its demand. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release unless required by law. The statements as to the Company’s capacity to achieve revenue are no assurance that it will achieve these levels of revenue.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.