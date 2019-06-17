DINANT EXPANDS JOB CREATION IN HONDURAS

Company growth driving more jobs and wealth throughout country

Dinant announced today that, through increased sales and investment, the company has expanded its Honduran workforce by 10% to just over 8,000 staff.

New employees have been hired at several Dinant facilities around the country, including the soaps factory in Comayagua, where production lines recently doubled in capacity, the Snacks processing plant in San Pedro Sula, home to iconic brands like Zambos and Yummies, and oil palm plantations in Northern Honduras. Many of these new jobs have been created in regions of Honduras that have suffered from high levels of poverty and insecurity, and whose communities need economic support.

Company spokesman, Roger Pineda, said, “Dinant is proud of its Honduran heritage and talented staff, and so it is extremely pleasing that our continued investments in modernizing and expanding our business have translated into increased sales both at home and abroad. This has required us to grow our workforce in Honduras by over 10% in recent months, creating hundreds more well-paid jobs in parts of Honduras that need this sort of help.”

Dinant’s growing workforce now includes 18 members of indigenous communities in the Lean and Aguan valleys, as well as 66 people with disabilities, such as visual impairment, who usually struggle to find employment opportunities.

Mr. Pineda continued, “People like working for Dinant. We are renowned for providing company pensions and compensation levels well above the national minimum wage, and for significantly improving staff skills, education and health. Earlier this year we were recognized as a Great Place to Work© in Central America and the Caribbean based on an independent staff survey on teamwork, leadership, and the absence of discrimination in the workplace. And we are a safe place to work too: Dinant has received 14 SAFE WORK WITH SAFE COMPANY certifications, issued by the Honduran Ministry of Labor and Social Security, in recognition of our compliance with Honduran labor laws.”

Dinant’s recent expansion is benefitting thousands of independent contractors, vendors and suppliers – including many from indigenous communities – whose numbers continue to grow as the company builds its business. Furthermore, Dinant continues to pay considerable local and national taxes, contributing significantly to all regions in which it operates.

About Corporacion Dinant

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. Dinant rigorously benchmarks its oil palm business against stringent international standards for economic, environmental and social impact; the sustainability of its supplies; and its engagement with all local stakeholders. Dinant’s palm oil extraction mills and plantations in the Lean and Aguan regions of Honduras have been awarded two prestigious International Sustainability and Carbon Certifications – ISCC EU and ISCC Plus – in recognition of the sustainability of raw materials and products, the traceability of the supply chain, and control of greenhouse gas emissions. Dinant is implementing the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights, and has removed all firearms from the security guards at its plantations, extraction mills and manufacturing plants. For more information, please visit www.dinant.com.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporacion Dinant. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

