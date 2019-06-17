Associa Mid-Atlantic Managed Community Wins Gold Star Award at Community Associations Institute Pennsylvania and Delaware Valley Chapter Annual Conference and Expo

/EIN News/ -- Fountainville, PA, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic managed community, PineCrest Community Association, recently won the Gold Star award during the 2019 Community Associations Institute (CAI) Pennsylvania and Delaware Valley Chapter annual conference and expo at the Valley Forge Convention Center in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.



The PineCrest Community Association is comprised of 49 single-family homes and 270 townhomes in Upper Gwynedd, Pennsylvania. The beautiful community is surrounded by the PineCrest public golf course and conveniently located near restaurants, coffee shops, and bakeries as well as sought-after schools and health and wellness facilities. PineCrest Community Association has been managed by the Associa Mid-Atlantic team since 2007 and has been a CAI Gold Star community since 1999.



“Associa Mid-Atlantic is extremely proud that PineCrest Community Association was recognized by the CAI for its hard work to develop and maintain community standards, encourage community participation, preserve fiscal stability, and positively impact the quality of life for residents,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “This community has been a pleasure to manage and we look forward to continuing to work together to achieve their ultimate community vision.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



