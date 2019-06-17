Retail Business Services Cuts Ribbon on New Technology Office in Quincy, Mass.

With 200 IT Associates and Innovation Lab, New Space Furthers Quincy’s Aspiration to Be Tech Destination

QUINCY, Mass., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elected officials, business leaders and other dignitaries gathered in Quincy, Mass., on June 17 for the grand opening of Retail Business Services’ new technology office. The building houses 200 information technology associates and an innovation lab that provide technology services for the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, including Stop & Shop in the Boston area.



Officials cut the ribbon, opening Retail Business Services' new technology office at 10 Granite St. in Quincy, Mass.



As part of the grand opening festivities, Retail Business Services provided a grant to the Quincy Chamber of Commerce to support IQ1400, an incubator for start-ups just steps from the new office.





/EIN News/ -- At the event, Retail Business Services associates demoed technologies, created in the company’s innovation lab, that create new in-store experiences for customers and make grocery shopping easy.

“We’re proud to cut the ribbon on this new office, and continue to be an employer of choice and a good neighbor in the Quincy community,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Retail Business Services. “Our business provides services to one of the largest grocery retail groups in the United States, and we’re rapidly growing as we support local grocery brands through a period of evolution taking place in our industry. This new space enables us to continue our trajectory of growth.”

Retail Business services is currently hiring for close to 70 information technology positions based in the new Quincy office and at Retail Business Services’ other East Coast and Chicago locations.

“We’re excited for this new space as we continue to expand our team,” said Paul Scorza, EVP, IT & CIO for Retail Business Services. “Whether it’s through our co-op program that brings college and graduate students into our innovation lab for six-month rotations, full-time hiring, or partnerships with start-ups, universities and others, we’re always in the market for top talent to support our mission of creating the next generation of grocery retail.”

At the event, Retail Business Services announced a new partnership with the Quincy Chamber of Commerce to support the organization’s Incubate Quincy 1400 (IQ1400) venture, which aims to make Quincy a destination for tech start-ups.

“This type of investment and growth is at the heart of our efforts to revitalize downtown Quincy, and we are thrilled about the potential of this new partnership with the Chamber of Commerce,” said Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch. “Companies like Retail Business Services are absolutely vital to the future of downtown Quincy, and I am deeply grateful for their continued investment in our community.”

“We are proud to partner with Retail Business Services on this exciting initiative,” said Tim Cahill, President of the Quincy Chamber. “It will be a real boost for the emerging, tech start-up community we are developing at IQ1400 in Quincy Center.”

Retail Business Services will sponsor space in the incubator for two technology start-ups for a period of six months and provide meeting and mentorship opportunities with its Chief Information Officer and other innovation associates. The Chamber is actively recruiting for tech start-ups interested in the opportunity. Technology start-ups interested in the opportunity should contact the Chamber.



The new office includes 30,000 square feet of two recently renovated floors of a building in the heart of Quincy at 10 Granite St., just eight miles from Boston. The office was designed using the activity-based workspace concept, which includes open seating, collaboration areas and multiple size conference rooms with state-of-the-art video conferencing equipment. Each floor has a kitchenette for convenience, and the office offers a recreation room for associates to enjoy while on break.

About Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services, LLC, is the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to six East Coast grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, GIANT/MARTIN'S, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, as well as the country’s largest online grocery retailer, Peapod. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Information Technology, Merchandising & Marketing Services, Private Brand Products, Pharmacy Services, Sourcing, Not for Resale, Store Services, Financial Services, Legal Services, Communications, Supply Chain and People Systems and Services. Learn more at www.retailbusinessservices.com .

