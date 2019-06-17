Tippett Studio Selects Igneous to Manage Iconic and Cutting Edge Visual Effects Content 

SEATTLE, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, Inc., the Seattle-based startup delivering the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, has been selected by Tippett Studio to modernize and simplify its ever-expanding data management and protection operations.



/EIN News/ -- Tippett Studio is an Academy Award®-winning media production company specializing in CG animation and digital effects for feature films, television, commercials, Virtual and Augmented Reality. The company has created visual effects for blockbuster movies, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World, Ted, The Twilight Saga, Jurassic Park and the Harry Potter series.

Historically, the studio’s content was filmed at 2K resolution and 24 frames per second. Over the past five years, however, these requirements have reached 12K resolution on top of much higher frame rates, necessitating more efficient and scalable data management tools to support evermore demanding 3D/VFX production pipelines. In the past three years alone, the company has increased its storage footprint more than 500 percent. With a legacy tape-based system that was prone to error, expensive to maintain, and impeding primary storage performance, protecting files every 24 hours and retaining for 30 days was becoming impossible. And archiving volumes to cloud was out of the picture.

“Storage and backup is one of the most critical areas because this is the most impacted from the unprecedented data growth,'' said Sanjay Das, Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Tippett Studio. “Our backup wasn't keeping up with the storage site and the reasons being backup technology has been old, archaic, and prone to error. [With Igneous] I get to sleep easier at night knowing our backup and data requirement needs are being met, and knowing Igneous’ ability to scale will meet our expanding requirements in the future.”

“We’re proud to support Tippett Studio in their mission to pioneer immersive, content-based experiences and enable their artists to create using the most advanced capture, processing, and rendering technologies available,” said Kiran Bhageshpur, CEO at Igneous. “Protecting and managing massive-scale digital assets used to tell amazing stories - and delighting our customers at the same time - is why we love what we do here at Igneous.”

For more information, visit igneous.io and watch the video feature . Follow us on Twitter @IgneousIO and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Igneous .

About Igneous

Igneous delivers the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, giving data-centric enterprises visibility, protection, and data mobility at scale. Igneous’ API-enabled, cloud-native solution combines all UDM functions so that organizations can tap the value of their unstructured data, while reducing risk and optimizing IT resource utilization.

Igneous: The right data, in the right place, at the right time.

About Tippett Studio

For over thirty years, Tippett Studio has continuously maintained its position as a leading animation and visual effects company by working collaboratively with clients to provide elite services in the areas of character animation, visual effects, environments, and commercials. Simultaneously, we continue to innovate and keep pace with emerging forms of media such as mobile apps, virtual and augmented reality and special venue projects such as theme park rides and large-scale media projection.

Contacts:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for Igneous

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.