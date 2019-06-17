Konica Minolta to Exhibit at ISTE 2019

Leading Solutions Provider Will Showcase Latest Innovations in Education Technology

/EIN News/ --

Ramsey, NJ, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) and its IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered), today announced their participation in the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Annual Conference and Expo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 23-26.



The ISTE conference brings together more than 16,000 educators to network with and learn from leaders in edtech. During the event, Konica Minolta and All Covered will showcase the following IT solutions:

Promethean Interactive Panels

Dremel 3D printing & laser cutting

Lenovo virtual reality

School Gate Guardian school security systems

Judy Nguyen, Teacher and Learning Consultant for All Covered will lead three breakout sessions in ISTE Playgrounds 2019. The first, entitled “Beam Me Up Training! How to Use Video Conferencing Tools for Remote Training,” will be held on Monday, June 24, from 1:30 -2:30 p.m. In this session, teachers will learn how to use video conferencing tools to interact remotely with educators across the country. Nguyen will also demonstrate how to implement Zoom video and other technical skills to support classroom technology.

On Tuesday, June 25 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., during “ISTE 2019 Edtech Coaches Playground,” teachers can learn about free augmented reality and virtual reality experience opportunities they can easily implement as soon as they get back to their classrooms in September. And on Wednesday, June 26 from 9 - 10 a.m., Nguyen will discuss how to use virtual reality to teach social justice.

“Our continued involvement with ISTE and its annual conference provides us with a unique opportunity to educate teachers on technology for the classroom,” said Nguyen. “When leveraged by educators, our industry-specific technologies make a huge impact in the classroom to effectively accelerate student learning.”

Konica Minolta’s exhibit will be located at Booth 1338. Conference attendees are invited to join the company for cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and networking on Monday, June 24 from 6 - 8 p.m. at McCormick & Schmick’s, 1 South Broad Street. The restaurant is a five-minute walk from the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Visit http://bit.ly/KM-ISTE2019 to RSVP for this event.

To register for ISTE, visit https://conference.iste.org/2019/attend/.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www. countonkonicaminolta .com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.