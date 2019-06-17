Naboso™ Technology and TrueForm Runner Launch the First and Only Proprioceptive Treadmill for Rehabilitation and Performance

Innovative textured material on a self-powered treadmill aids in balance, stability and post-training injuries

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A patent-pending textured material developed by Naboso™ Technology , a leading proprioceptive insole and mat company, is now being used in combination with the TrueForm Runner , a precision-engineered, curved non-motorized treadmill. The new treadmill, called the Naboso™ TrueForm Runner, uses Naboso™ Technology’s textured material as the tread surface as a means to optimize foot and neuro activation when walking and running.



/EIN News/ -- Initially created to improve movement in those living with chronic neurological conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, and post-stroke, Naboso™ Technology’s patent-pending texture material works by targeting specific nerves in the bottom of the feet. The benefits of Naboso™ combined with the non-motorized, TrueForm Runner treadmill has great potential to change the way rehabilitation centers are looking at neurorehabilitation, gait training and orthopedic injuries. By increasing foot activation through the Naboso™ material, patients will be better connected to their foundation and improve proprioceptive feedback.

From a performance perspective, athletes who use the Naboso™ TrueForm Runner can significantly improve their running gait, minimize impact stress, increase joint position sense, control force production and alter impact forces. The treadmill’s Responsive Belt Technology (RBT) enables users to feel when their body is not in the optimal position for walking or running. Poor posture and form results in the belt moving slowly, while proper posture and form moves the belt with ease. Long-term use of the Naboso™ TrueForm Runner offers the potential for better movement patterns, and improvement in overall health and wellness.

Each Naboso™ TrueForm Runner is hand-made and customizable. To order a Naboso™ TrueForm Runner, go to https://www.trueformrunner.com/product-page/naboso-trueform or call TrueForm at 860-895-8533. The Naboso™ TrueForm Runner will cost $6,595. Customers can receive 10% off with limited-time code: NABOSO.

For more information on Naboso™ Technology please visit www.nabosotechnology.com .

About Naboso™ Technology:

Naboso™ Technology, a leading proprioceptive material company aims to improve stability, strength and coordination through the use of its patent-pending textured material. Naboso™ (meaning "barefoot" in Czech) targets the small nerve proprioceptors on the bottom of the feet, which no other commercial product can do. Dr. Emily Splichal, founder of Naboso™ Technology and Functional Podiatrist, based her products on research supporting how the skin on the bottom of the foot can stimulate the nervous system. Born out of the need to help people through neurological rehabilitation, Naboso™ Technology has created products to help in human performance for athletes, and wellness in the average person.

About TrueForm Runner

TrueForm exploded into the fitness industry, disrupting norms in the running training and fitness equipment market with the TrueForm Runner, a non-motorized treadmill, precision engineered and hand crafted in the USA. The TrueForm Runner is the choice of top university and professional teams, performance gyms, CrossFit affiliates, USA Triathlon and experts in the performance community for running and gait retraining. It's the only running device that intuitively cues running and walking form, reacting to every subtly in movement: balance, posture, hip position, foot strike and more.

