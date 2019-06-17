Redwood Living, Inc. Named a Winner of Cleveland Top Workplaces 2019 Award by The Plain Dealer

/EIN News/ --

Cleveland, Ohio, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor for the third time by The Plain Dealer. The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”



Redwood is an innovative apartment development and management company known for its single-story rental apartment homes with attached garages. But it’s also becoming known as a company with a welcoming, engaging and rewarding culture for its employees. It’s a place where the company places an emphasis on having the right people in the right positions, where they are empowered to be creative and do what’s right for Redwood residents, and they are rewarded for their hard work.



“Our employees are one of our greatest assets,” says Chief People & Operations Officer, Kate Vizmeg. “When they feel valued, and when they have the support they need from our company, they go above and beyond, which makes our residents happy. We are proud of employees’ hard work and will continue our efforts to foster the positive Redwood culture we have worked so hard to create.”



Redwood’s employees are spread across six states, at nearly 100 apartment neighborhoods plus its corporate office. Maintaining the close-knit feeling of Redwood’s culture can be a challenge at times, but one the company sees as an opportunity for innovation and growth.



“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”



For more information about Redwood and its 2019 Top Workplaces award, please email marketing@byredwood.com.



About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.



About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

