Simplify Your Grilling Routine this Summer

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Summer is typically a busy time for families, making those moments you spend together all the more precious. The hustle and bustle of the season doesn’t have to mean sacrificing wholesome meals, however.



Photo courtesy of Bob Evans Grocery





Take advantage of the warm weather and step outside the kitchen to focus on enjoying the outdoors with family around grilled favorites, such as burgers. You can even make meals on the grill your own by putting twists on a classic, such as these Barbecue Macaroni and Cheese Burgers.

Another time-saving tip: Consider refrigerated side dish options like mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese from Bob Evans Farms, which are ready in just six minutes and provide homemade taste. In addition to topping burgers, these sides can be used as an ingredient in appetizers like Crunchy Jalapeno Potato Poppers, which are perfect for snacking on while catching up on the events of the day.

Find more recipes and time-saving ideas to make the most of grilling season at BobEvansGrocery.com.

Barbecue Macaroni and Cheese Burger

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 8

1 pound ground beef

1 pound Bob Evans Original Roll Sausage

1 package (20 ounces) Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese

8 hamburger buns

4 tablespoons barbecue sauce

1/2 cup French fried onion straws

In large mixing bowl, blend ground beef and sausage; divide into eight patties.

On grill over medium heat, cook burgers on each side until no longer pink in center and internal temperature reaches 160 F, about 15 minutes.

Heat macaroni and cheese according to package instructions.

Place patties on buns and top each with 1/4 cup macaroni and cheese, 2 teaspoons barbecue sauce and fried onion straws.

Crunchy Jalapeno Potato Poppers

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 48

1 package (24 ounces) Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes

1 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

4 ounces diced jalapeno peppers, drained

8 ounces taco flavored tortilla chips

2 large eggs

6-8 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

sour cream (optional)

Stir together cold mashed potatoes with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and diced jalapenos.

Scoop 48 tablespoonfuls of potato mixture and place on parchment- or wax paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate 15-20 minutes.

In bowl of food processor, pulse tortilla chips to fine crumbs or place chips in large, zip-top bag and smash using rolling pin. Pour crumbs into shallow bowl.

Beat eggs and pour into separate shallow bowl. Set aside.

In fryer or Dutch oven, heat oil to 350 F.

Remove mashed potato scoops from refrigerator and roll into balls. Roll each mashed potato ball in flour, tapping off excess. Once potato balls are coated in flour, dip each into egg, allowing excess to drip off, then into tortilla chip crumbs, making sure to coat evenly. Set on clean baking sheet. Discard excess flour, egg and tortilla chip crumbs.

In hot oil, fry small batches of mashed potato poppers until golden brown, 30-40 seconds. Remove from fryer and place on paper towel to drain excess oil. Repeat until all poppers are cooked. Serve hot with sour cream, if desired.

Note: To reheat poppers, bake 6-8 minutes at 350 F.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1de4618f-c920-45fb-a06e-a648cc40d74c



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.