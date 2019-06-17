SOTHEBY’S MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Sotheby’s is Fair to Shareholders – BID

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Sotheby’s (NYSE: BID) to BidFair USA (“BidFair”) is fair to Sotheby’s shareholders. On behalf of Sotheby’s shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are a Sotheby’s shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Sotheby’s Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The Sotheby’s merger investigation concerns whether Sotheby’s and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Sotheby’s shareholders; (2) determine whether BidFair is underpaying for Sotheby’s; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Sotheby’s shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

