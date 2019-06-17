Blood Plasma Derivatives Market to Garner $44.33 Billion by 2023 Globally: AMR

Prevalence of life-threating disorders such as hemophilia and increase in adoption of blood plasma derivatives products drive the growth of the global blood plasma derivatives market. In addition, rise in awareness regarding the blood and plasma donation supplements the growth. The immunoglobin segment accounted for nearly half of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2023.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global blood plasma derivatives market held $25.98 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $44.33 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

High demand for blood plasma derivatives owing to increase in life-threating diseases and growth in the geriatric population drives the market. However, risks associated with plasma derivatives along with high cost of blood plasma derivatives-based therapy restrict the market growth. On the contrary, high adaptation of blood plasma derivatives would present opportunities in the global blood plasma derivatives market.

Immunoglobulin segment to maintain its dominance by 2023

The Immunoglobulin segment accounted for nearly half of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2023. This segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report also explores other types including Albumin, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Hyperimmune globulins, and others.

North America to maintain lead position by 2023

The market across North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The report also explores other regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Immunodeficiency diseases segment to lead throughout the forecast period

The immunodeficiency diseases segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2023. This segment is projected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 10.3% during the study period.

Hospitals segment to maintain its dominance by 2023

The hospitals segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, the clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Leading market players

The key market players explored in the research include Green Cross Corporation, SK Plasma Co. Ltd., Octapharma AG, Grifols, S.A., Biotest AG, Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Shire Plc., Baxter International Inc., LFB S.A., and CSL Limited.

