KeyedIn Recognized by Gartner in 2019 Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management (PPM)

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn today announced that its PPM solution, KeyedIn Projects, was recognized in the May 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management (PPM).* According to the report, “Continuous delivery is driving more PPM leaders to connect aligned strategic business investments with diversified, changing delivery focused on time to value. This Magic Quadrant evaluates PPM providers offering technology to support these endeavors.”



KeyedIn Projects is a cloud-based PPM solution that gives organizations complete visibility into their projects, portfolios and resources. KeyedIn Projects enables organizations to successfully implement strategy, transform their businesses to capture new opportunities, and achieve operational excellence. These breakthroughs are made possible thanks to KeyedIn’s unique combination of top-down portfolio analysis and bottom-up usability. In addition to evaluating and selecting the most valuable portfolio of projects, KeyedIn empowers users to gain a better understanding of their future resourcing needs across the entire project portfolio, by department, or by job title.

“We believe that KeyedIn combines performance and usability with the best portfolio analysis and resource management of any PPM cloud solution,” said Lauri Klaus, CEO of KeyedIn. “We know that KeyedIn Projects is the ideal portfolio management solution for any organization that needs to cut costs, speed time to market and maximize the utilization of finite resources.”



*Gartner, Inc., “Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management” by Daniel Stang, Mbula Schoen, Anthony Henderson, May 21, 2019

